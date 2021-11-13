WATCH: Dalvin Cook's ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble flashes gun in old car video 

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and his former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble are in the midst of a legal battle. According to reports, Trimble has filed a lawsuit against Cook and accused him of assault, battery, and false imprisonment over an alleged incident in November of last year.

According to the Star Tribune, Trimble alleges that Cook gave her a concussion that left the 29-year-old with scars on her face. The running back's attorney, David Valentini, released a statement about the incident and said that Cook was assaulted after Trimble used a garage door opener to get inside his house as she tried to retrieve her belongings. It was there that she allegedly beat Cook up and maced him.

Rochelle Olson @rochelleolson Gracelyn Trimble is 5'5" and alleges the @Vikings Dalvin Cook, 5'10", assaulted and falsely imprisoned her. He claims she attacked him. Here are pictures she filed as exhibits to her Dakota County civil lawsuit. She says she suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises. Gracelyn Trimble is 5'5" and alleges the @Vikings Dalvin Cook, 5'10", assaulted and falsely imprisoned her. He claims she attacked him. Here are pictures she filed as exhibits to her Dakota County civil lawsuit. She says she suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises. https://t.co/zkexo2WZFd

In his midweek press conference, Cook addressed the situation and didn't go into too much detail but maintained his innocence. He said:

"I just want everybody to know I'm the victim in this situation and the truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time."

Video emerges of Trimble waving gun amid Cook case

According to reports, Trimble does have a history of violence as the Sergeant in the US Army recently deleted her Twitter account after a tweet she posted where she threatened to murder a former NFL player.

Now, more evidence has emerged and a video shows Trimble waving a gun around in a car.

Make of it what you would, as Trimble was allegedly showing how she shoots people. The incident in question is surrounded in mystery at this point, as at the time of the alleged incident in November last year, neither Trimble nor Cook called the police or filed a report on the matter.

Cook stated in his press conference that he expects to take his place in the team for the Vikings' clash with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday but hates being a distraction to the team. He said:

"I hate being a distraction to the team, but I know those guys got my back 1,000 percent. Just going to take this thing day by day, and I know my team’s here for me and I’m there for them day by day.”

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar