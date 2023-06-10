Dalvin Cook is a coveted free agent following his release from the Vikings after six seasons with the team. There are teams that are in the market for the 27-year-old running back, including the Jets. Multiple reports state that the franchise is interested in Cook and could be his next landing spot.

Jets fans took to Reddit to debate if general manager Joe Douglas should pursue the four-time Pro Bowler. The debate was split down the middle between the fanbase:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Other fans noted how the Jets offense could impact Dalvin Cook and his potential role:

A major concern for the New York Jets and other suitors is his injury history. The free agent dislocated his shoulder last season but had surgery for the injury in February. He's had injuries to his shoulder over the past couple of seasons.

However, Cook is coming into his fourth straight season with 1,100+ rushing yards with 1,173 yards and eight touhdowns last season. The former Florida State star has 5,993 yards in his career, which ranks seventh amongst active running backs.

He ranks third all-time in Minnesota Vikings history in yards. The running back also has 1,282 carries to his name as he had 264 in 2022 and has finished in the top 10 of the category four time in his career.

New York Jets running back depth: Where Dalvin Cook could fit in

Former Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Looking at the Jets' running back room, it is led by Breece Hall and Michael Carter. The team also took running back Israel Abanikanda in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft. Dalvin Cook could find himself in the mix as either the starter or behind Carter on the depth chart depending on the health of Hall.

Stefan Stelling @li_jets



Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall would be a dynamic duo twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Vikings have informed Dalvin Cook that he’s being released, per source. Vikings have informed Dalvin Cook that he’s being released, per source. Jets have been connected to Cook the last few weeks.Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall would be a dynamic duo #Jets Jets have been connected to Cook the last few weeks. Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall would be a dynamic duo #Jets twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Hall suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in 2022 and might be ready for the 2023 season. The last 1,000-yard rusher for the organization was Chris Ivory with 1,070 in 2015. We'll see if Douglas signs the former first-round pick this offseason to help in the run game.

Poll : Should the New York Jets pursue Dalvin Cook? Yes No 0 votes