Dalvin Cook Lawsuit: Former Vikings RB and ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble reach settlement before June trials

Former Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook reached a settlement with Gracelyn Trimble, his ex-girlfriend who alleged that she was abused by Cook during a November 2020 incident. A trial was supposed to be held in June, but the settlement ended the dispute early.

Trimble filed a lawsuit in 2021 accusing Cook of assault, battery and false imprisonment, which led to a concussion due to the altercation that happened in his home. She stated in the lawsuit that she went to his home to grab her belongings and end the relationship, but things turned violent.

The case now shows up in public records as closed and settled, per the Star Tribune, which broke the news of the lawsuit three years ago. A month after the lawsuit was filed by Trimble, Cook filed a defamation and fraud claim - this case is still pending.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dalvin Cook's career

Cook is currently a free agent after playing for the New York Jets and the Baltimore Ravens over the 2023 season.

The running back signed with the Big Apple's team after being spotted watching some of their practices. There was a huge expectation that he'd feature on the offense alongside Aaron Rodgers, but after the quarterback suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season, the entire offense became predictable, and Cook's production suffered.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL season. He was voted to the Pro Bowl from 2019 to 2022 and was considered one of the best running backs of the league during this period; however, a sharp decline began over the second half of the 2022 season and he hasn't recovered his best form.

Who's Gracelyn Trimble? Former girlfriend of Dalvin Cook settles trial

Trimble was 29 when the story broke in 2021 and was serving in Italy as a Sgt. 1st Class in the U.S. Army. The pair stayed together for a few weeks after the incident before officially breaking up later.

The hearing is now canceled as the pair reached a settlement before the June trial. It's unclear which (if any) teams are interested in Dalvin Cook for the 2024 season.