Dalvin Cook was shockingly released by the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 NFL offseason. Maybe even more surprising is the fact that he spent months in free agency before finally receiving a new contract. That deal is with the New York Jets for $8,600,000. Their new-look offense has given Aaron Rodgers a revamped deep cast of various weapons.

While the move has most Jets fans even more optimistic about their chances of comepting for a Super Bowl, fantasy football players aren't sharing the same excitement. In particular, fantasy managers who either already invested in Breece Hall, or were planning to, have been left frustrated by the news of Dalvin Cook joining the Jets.

The Jets now seem destined for the dreaded committee approach to their running back position, creating a difficult situation for fantasy football players to navigate. With the 2023 NFL regular season just weeks away, there are now more questions than answers in the Jets' crowded backfield, especially from a fantasy perspective.

Here's what some fantasy football players on Reddit are saying about the situation:

The overwhelming consensus among Redditors is that Breece Hall's fantasy football value has completely plummeted after the Dalvin Cook signing. Hall was already a risky pick in 2023 after suffering a devastating ACL injury during his rookie season last year, but the competiton for backfield touches creates another major challenge to his potential production.

Dalvin Cook's arrival makes Breece Hall a buy-low candidate in Dynasty fantasy football

While adding Dalvin Cook to the New York Jets' loaded roster makes it extremely difficult to trust Breece Hall in standard redraft fantasy football leagues, it creates an opportunity for a high-upside investment for Dynasty players. His current value is likely about as low as it's going to get right now, and for good reason.

It's unclear how healthy Hall is after ACL surgery. It is also unknown how he will share the backfield splits with Cook, not to mention three other capable running backs on the roster as well. When looking at Cook's new contract for the 2023 NFL season, it may give an indication of the Jets' plans for Hall.

Cook signed just a one-year contract with New York, likely as short-term insurance while Breece Hall recovers from his ACL injury. Running backs often need at least a full calendar year to bounce back from this type of injury, so Hall may not be fully healthy until late in the 2023 season at the earliest.

All of these factors suggest that the Jets' plan could potentially be for Dalvin Cook to serve as the workhorse for most, if not all, of the 2023 NFL season. He will be a free agent again next year, where the Jets may plan to move on and make Hall their featured back again.

If it plays out that way, investing in Hall now in Dynasty formats could provide managers with the best value for the young star. He will likely be a much more expensive fantasy asset at this time next year, so the door is open to buy-low on a high-upside future target.

