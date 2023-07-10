The Dalvin Cook sweepstakes are still not exactly getting much traction. With the running back market absolutely falling off a cliff the last few weeks, Pro Bowl caliber running backs in Cook and Ezekiel Elliott still remain without a job.

With training camp beginning in a few weeks, the thought is teams will see what they have missed at running back and if a change is to be made, then Cook or Elliott and even Leonard Fournette could get a chance in the league again.

Regarding Cook, two teams have been constantly linked with him. Those are the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, but now another has emerged in the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets. Cook's agent, Zac Hiller was speaking with Heavy on Sports reporter Paul Esden Jr. and gave his thoughts on his client potentially moving to the Jets.

Hiller said:

“I think that the Jets have a great thing going… I think they want to bring a Super Bowl in New York City, they brought in an incredible first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback… that's somebody that you absolutely want to play with, you know, at some point in your career.

100% like to get the opportunity to play with somebody of that caliber, you know, you can go to the Super Bowl, and that's all it's about, it's winning Super Bowls, right?... To me, it looks like a great situation. I think the great the Jets have something great going on.”

Could Dalvin Cook be a fit in New York?

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings

In truth, Cook is going to be a fit anywhere he lands next season. If it is to be the Jets, they will have a backfield the envy of the NFL. Pairing breakout star Breece Hall and a running back with four consecutive 1,000+ yard rushing seasons makes for an interesting combination.

The Jets are already seen as, at the minimum, a playoff team. With a defense that is one of the better units in the NFL, the offense needs to catch up. Some say they already have with the Rodgers signing, but if Dalvin Cook is added to the roster, their odds of perhaps winning the division skyrocket.

Many think Dalvin Cook will go to either Buffalo (his brother plays there) or Miami (his hometown), but these Jets rumors simply won't go away.

Whether Dalvin Cook ends up in New York is anyone's guess. But if he does, the Jets would be a formidable team next season.

