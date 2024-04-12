Damar Hamlin blocks Antonio Brown days after NFL stars' messy Twitter beef

Damar Hamlin has blocked Antonio Brown after the feud between the Bills' safety and former NFL wide receiver reached a point of no return. It began after the former Pittsburgh Steelers player called the Buffalo defender's collapse a "fictional character's death". It was an absurd conspiratorial reaction but that is par for the course for the now-ostracized receiver.

It provided a stern response from Damar Hamlin who exposed that Antonio Brown had sent him messages and lambasted him for his behavior. The former NFL wide receiver then fired back but it looks like the Bills safety had enough and blocked his feuding partner.

Damar Hamlin had previously called Antonio Brown a "weirdo"

Before blocking Antonio Brown, Damar Hamlin had fired back at him calling him a burnt out old head, writing on X,

"You just DM me on Monday? guess you playing lame games on twitter with my situation because I ain’t DM you back. I pray God don’t ever let me turn into a burnt out old head like you.. I used to look up to you damn near shit sad frfr. Talk bout a clone bring the real AB back."

In a following post, the Buffalo Bills safety had called him a weirdo, writing,

"You was supposed to be an example setter. Now you the biggest weirdo we know! Get off twitter & go do some work with some kids or something."

But now it seems he has decided that it is not worth it to engage and continue the feud. That might be a wise course to pursue because Antonio Brown did not seem to be backing down in his diatribes. After the couple of posts from Damar Hamlin above, the former wide receiver had shot back saying that someone else operates his X account but nonetheless expressed distaste for the safety. He wrote,

"Somebody run my twitter f**k nigga this entertainment I’ll leave your a*s sleep in a field fr boy u don’t know me like that my therapist told me you NFL n***as self esteem weak n Im always looking down."

Now that Damar Hamlin has blocked him, Antonio Brown might choose to hold back before firing off on him. But then again, whether it is Tom Brady or obscenity against Gisele Bundchen or Taylor Swift, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has never had the awareness to not go after people and realize that he is hurting his own brand and persona.