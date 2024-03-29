Damar Hamlin unleashes at "burnt out old head" Antonio Brown, calls Steelers icon a "weirdo" as NFL stars' beef gets messy

There's some new beef in town, this time in the form of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

It all started when Brown nominated Hamlin for a "fictional character's death" that he hasn't gotten over as part of a Twitter trend.

Hamlin, however, had had enough of Brown's antics. The Bills safety tweeted back, writing:

"You just DM me on Monday? guess you playing lame games on twitter with my situation because I ain’t DM you back. I pray God don’t ever let me turn into a burnt out old head like you..

"I used to look up to you damn near shit sad frfr. Talk bout a clone bring the real AB back."

Damar Hamlin reveals Antonio Brown's chats on Twitter

Hamlin didn't stop there. He proceeded to post an image of Brown's list of DMs.

Hamlin wrote in the following tweet:

"You was supposed to be an example setter. Now you the biggest weirdo we know! Get off twitter & go do some work with some kids or something."

Antonio Brown escalated the beef shortly thereafter. The Super Bowl champion WR said he had an employee running his Twitter account but proceeded to cuss out Hamlin, writing:

"Somebody run my twitter f**k nigga this entertainment I’ll leave your a*s sleep in a field fr boy u don’t know me like that my therapist told me you NFL n***as self esteem weak n Im always looking down."

Brown then posted another image, one made with AI, depicting himself tweeting with Hamlin's ashes in an urn on a coffee table.

Antonio Brown's Twitter tirade continues

Brown has been beefing with a number of personalities on Twitter this year.

He earlier campaigned for Donald Trump and got blocked by U.S. President Joe Biden. He then decided to drop questionable AI images of Taylor Swift and Gisele Bundchen and continued to court controversy with a series of posts on the platform.