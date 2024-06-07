The New England Patriots are transitioning into a new era after Bill Belichick's 24-year run. The team dominated the NFL for over two decades but also struggled miserably post Tom Brady's exit in 2020. Former Patriots running back Damien Harris believes it's all on Belichick.

Harris recently appeared on "The Athletic Football Show" and discussed various topics including his retirement from the NFL, the running back market and his tenure with the Patriots.

He pinned the blame of the Patriots downfall on Belichick and shed light into some questionable coaching moves from the former HC.

"Matt Patricia goes from defensive coordinator to offensive coordinator. Well, why is that? It’s because we’re all just pawns in Bill Belichick’s game of Monopoly. We can all be moved, we can all be interchanged"

"Like, ‘Okay, well you coached here all your life? Screw that. You can go coach here because as long as you apply and instill what I am teaching, what I am coaching, then the team will have success.'"

Harris added:

"I think that is what led to the trouble kinda starting to— the tide starting to turn, trouble started to arise."

The New England Patriots drafted Harris as the 87th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. During his four seasons in Foxborough, he amassed 2,094 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 449 carries, averaging 4.25 yards per rush attempt.

Bill Belichick failed Mac Jones, according to former Patriots RB Damien Harris

Mac Jones, former New England Patriots quarterback

One of the biggest disappointments of the Bill Belichick era is Mac Jones failing to take a huge leap after his stellar rookie season. Damien Harris says that the failure to develop Jones falls on Belichick.

Jones gave hope for the Patriots after Tom Brady's exit with his impressive first year. He threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a passer rating of 92.5. Jones led the Patriots to playoffs as a rookie. But then, he regressed and was never able to get going.

"It shouldn’t have (gone) the way that it went," Harris said. "The only reason that it did was because Bill Belichick, being stuck in his ways, was very much so ‘As long as I am here. As long as I am, along with Robert Kraft, the top dog at this organization… we will have success.’"

Harris pointed at Belichick replacing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whom Jones had success, with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, as the main reason for Jones regressing as a quarterback. Harris said that Belichick didn't do right by his QB.

"Now Mac Jones is all of a sudden gone. I think that everybody can look at what I just said. And ultimately, just watch it for what it was and kinda say that maybe Bill Belichick did not do right by Mac Jones.”

The Patriots traded Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. Jones seems to have found a breath of fresh air in Florida. He's back in his natural element, more happy and training hard during the Jaguars minicamp.