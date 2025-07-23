  • home icon
  NFL
  "Damn those ugly": NFL fans react as Saints reveal gold alternate uniforms for 2025 season

“Damn those ugly”: NFL fans react as Saints reveal gold alternate uniforms for 2025 season

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 23, 2025 04:15 GMT
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

The New Orleans Saints are gearing up for a new journey under head coach Kellen Moore. After a disappointing 5-12 campaign last year, the team parted ways with Dennis Allen. In February, Moore was hired as his replacement.

Amid the excitement surrounding a new regime, fans of the team have another reason to look forward to the upcoming season. On Tuesday, NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a post on X, showcasing pictures of the Saints flaunting their new alternate uniforms for the upcoming season.

The uniforms had a gold and black combination with black helmets for the players.

"The #Saints have unvelied a new gold alternate uniform for the 2025 NFL season," Meirov wrote in the tweet.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to the team's new alternate uniforms in the comments.

"Damn those ugly," one fan commented.
"Now they're mimicking Purdue? Yep, they're definitely going 2-15," another fan said.
"These are really nice," this fan said.
"Horrible jerseys for a horrible team in 2025," another fan wrote.
"Damn these the best uniforms in the NFL," this fan commented.
"Why is it a different color than the helmet logo? These aren't gold they're beige," one fan said.

The team will have its first training camp under Kellen Moore on Wednesday, July 23. This offseason, the Saints had to part ways with veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who announced his retirement in May.

On July 22, the Saints had to bid farewell to another veteran player. After three seasons with the team, safety Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement. He had signed a two-year deal worth $13.75 million in March 2024.

Who did the Saints bring in as Tyrann Mathieu's replacement?

Tyrann Mathieu's departure was a big blow for Kellen Moore's team. However, they already found a replacement for the Honey Badger's spot this upcoming season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team is signing safety Julian Blackmon as Mathieu's replacement. The Indianapolis Colts acquired him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, and he has been with them ever since.

In five seasons, Blackmon has started 62 of the 66 games he's played for the Colts. He has recorded a total of 300 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 10 interceptions and 13 tackles for loss. Last season, he played in all 16 games and helped the team to an 8-9 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

With the departure of these key players, only time will tell how well the team performs under Kellen Moore this upcoming season.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

