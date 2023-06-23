The New England Patriots have been linked with a move for DeAndre Hopkins throughout the offseason as they seek to get a star to help Mac Jones. The Patriots did sign Juju Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki in the offseason, but a player of Hopkins' caliber will unlock Jones' ability to excel in the league.

The former Arizona Cardinals receiver did have a positive visit in New England a couple of weeks ago, but contract negotiations have not advanced. Dan Orlovsky wants the Patriots to be aggressive in their pursuit of Hopkins because he believes the star receiver will have a significant impact on Jones' future with the franchise.

Here's what Orlovsky said on the Pat McAfee Show:

“I feel better about Mac Jones’ situation, as I sit here today, I will feel much better if they bring D Hop, I've been adamant, they need to get D Hop into that building."

"If you told me they got D Hop, I'm sitting here saying Mac Jones is gonna have one of those big third-year leaps. If they go into the season, they don't have D Hop I still think he will play better and improved, but it's not going to be enough to chase down people within their division.”

The New England Patriots are competing with the Tennesee Titans to sign DeAndre Hopkins, and so far nobody knows where the receiver will end up.

Given the strength of their division, it will be difficult for the Patriots to make any noise next season if they fail to sign Hopkins.

Mac Jones needs good players around him to maximize his potential

Mac Jones: Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots

Jones had a pretty good rookie season with the Patriots but his second year in the NFL didn't go according to the plan. The quarterback missed Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator for the Patriots in Jones' rookie season.

Many anticipate Jones to perform better under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and if the franchise is able to sign DeAndre Hopkins, it would be the best-case scenario for the former Alabama quarterback.

Mac Jones has not played with stars since entering the NFL; therefore, playing with Hopkins will also help the Patriots determine whether Jones is their quarterback for the future.

