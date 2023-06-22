NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins’ close friend reveals WR is playing waiting game amid interest from Patriots and Titans

DeAndre Hopkins is still a free agent as teams figure out exactly where and how he could fit in their system. With all 32 NFL teams now on a month-long break with training camp to come as minicamp has wrapped up, we get the sense that we might have to wait for any news on Hopkins.

And it turns out, former NFL defensive star Adam "Pacman" Jones has a similar line of thinking when it comes to when Hopkins will make a decision on his future.

Jones, now a regular on "The Pat McAfee Show," detailed how that at this current moment, there is no incentive for Hopkins to announce his intentions with every team currently on a month-long break:

“Well, I thought he would have made a decision. If he was going to hurry up and make a decision, he would have never left New England. But now it's no reason to rush and make a decision now. Nobody's there, except the owners and the coaches. Everybody's on vacation right now. We might well wait.”

So, for those hoping that there might be a swift resolution to the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, you may have to wait a little bit longer ot find out which team has secured his services.

Which teams could DeAndre Hopkins sign for?

DeAndre Hopkins

According to most reports, the list of Hopkins' suitors is down to two: the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.

For some, the Patriots have the inside track and present the best chance for Hopkins to showcase his talents. Mac Jones is a developing quarterback who has never had a quality No.1 receiver. And while some doubt that DeAndre Hopkins could be that, he is head and shoulders above any of the current Patriots receivers.

For the Titans, they too need a star receiver for Ryan Tannehill. With Treylon Burkes, Jacob Copeland, Colton Dowell, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips, it isn't a star-studded receiver room.

Hence why many beleive that Hopkins will choose New England as Juju Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry present a better core group of players to work with.

However, we will have to wait another few weeks for Hopkins' decision, but it looks like everything is pointing to the Pro Bowl receiver becoming a Patriot.

