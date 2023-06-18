Did linebacker Matthew Judon drop a hint that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will sign with the New England Patriots?

The five-time linebacker tweeted:

“GM of the year?”

It could be related to Hopkins because the five-time Pro Bowl wideout recently visited the Patriots. However, initial reports revealed that both sides haven’t agreed, leaving the door open for other teams to land the former Clemson standout.

But Judon’s tweet could be a confirmation that DeAndre Hopkins will play for the six-time Super Bowl champions. The Grand Valley State alumnus went to great lengths in convincing Hopkins, especially in matching a Patriots fan’s pledge for Hopkins’ chosen charity.

Having Hopkins in the fold will be a significant boost for a Patriots offense that ranked 20th in passing yards (208) and 17th in points (21.4) per game last season. Quarterback Mac Jones also gets a legitimate deep-field threat.

Acquiring “DHop” makes much sense, giving New England a chance to compete with the high-powered offenses of their division rivals. The Buffalo Bills have Stefon Diggs, while the New York Jets have Garrett Wilson. The Miami Dolphins have Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

Despite playing only nine games last season, the Hopkins had 717 yards and three touchdowns. He missed six of those games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Which NFL teams are also interested in signing DeAndre Hopkins?

Most NFL teams have filled their roster after the 2023 NFL Draft. Therefore, the list of teams interested in DeAndre Hopkins isn’t extensive.

Aside from the Patriots, the Tennessee Titans are also making a push for the five-time All-Pro wideout. Tennessee and New England are Hopkins’s only official visits during his free-agency tour.

Several reports also reveal that the Cleveland Browns might cast their lot in the Hopkins sweepstakes. Doing so makes the reunion of Hopkins and Deshaun Watson possible. They elevated each other’s game while playing with the Houston Texans for three seasons.

Even a Chicago Bears fan pleaded with the squad to sign Hopkins after reports about Chase Claypool’s lack of motivation to improve surfaced. The Bears have the biggest cap space among all NFL teams at $32 million.

That leeway gives Chicago the best chance to give Hopkins the contract he seeks. His camp is reportedly looking for a deal comparable to the one-year, $15 million deal Odell Beckham Jr. got from the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have $14.9 million of cap space, giving them a fair shot at landing DeAndre Hopkins. However, New England head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick might offer an incentive-laden contract to arrive at the value Hopkins wants.

