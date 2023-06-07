After DeAndre Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals, Deshaun Watson expressed his interest to reunite with his former teammate. Watson and Hopkins formed one of the best duos in the NFL while they played for the Houston Texans, which is why a move to Cleveland is possible for the star receiver.

Watson in a recent press conference talked about the Hopkins situation, where he basically stated that although he would love to want it to happen, it's not in his control.

Here's what Watson said:

"Really, I have no idea, For me, I have no idea where that stands." He said, "But, like I said last week, of course we would love to have him. And we’ll see how things go.”

The Cleveland Browns arent the only team that is trying to get Hopkins as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are in the mix.

However, DeAndre Hopkins' close relationship with Watson could play a factor in the negotiations when it's all said and done. The former Cardinals receiver recently visited the Tennessee Titans, as he looks to find a new team soon.

Deshaun Watson is confident about next season

Deshaun Watson: Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

After coming from his long suspension, Deshaun Watson looked quite rusty. He wasn't able to play as he did in Houston, and many fans were worried about the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Ahead of the training camp, Watson has looked sharp in the OTAs, and has expressed confidence in his ability to bounce back. Here's what Watson said about himself ahead of the new season:

"I’m pretty far ahead of where I was last year. Last year was, as far as football and being on the field, just learning a new system. Trying to adapt to different teammates, different players, how guys run routes, how Kevin calls the plays. It’s just being able to process the game at the speed I know."

Last season, Watson had a passer rating of 79.1 with 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in six games. The Browns gave up a lot to get him from Texans, and now it's time for the former Clemson quarterback to prove his worth to the franchise.

