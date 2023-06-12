Past and present New England Patriots players are courting free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins by donating to a charity of his choice.

The pledge started when the US Department of Homeland Security, Transport Security Administration Federal Officer Mike Brimecombe shared his private message to Hopkins.

Brimecombe said:

“I will donate $500 to the charity of your choice if you sign with N.E.”

He also mentioned Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon to have his efforts noticed. The pitch gained traction when the four-time Pro Bowler promised to match Brimecombe’s donation.

The initiative snowballed after fellow linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and LeGarrette Blount pledged $500 as well. Blount played three seasons for the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns traded Wilson to New England during the 2022 offseason.

Pat McAfee Show’s “Toxic Table” mainstay and die-hard Patriots fan Boston Connr joined the movement by responding to Blount’s tweet.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



The recruiting from #Patriots nation for @DeAndreHopkinshas has started to take off, with multiple players, current and former, media members, and fans offering to donate $500 each to a charity of D-Hops choice if he signs with NE The recruiting from #Patriots nation for @DeAndreHopkinshas has started to take off, with multiple players, current and former, media members, and fans offering to donate $500 each to a charity of D-Hops choice if he signs with NE🔥👀 https://t.co/w3K7BXkIia

This initiative might appeal to DeAndre Hopkins’ emotions because he has been involved with various charities throughout his 10-year NFL career.

The five-time All-Pro wideout has advocated S.M.O.O.O.T.H. (Speaking Mentally, Outwardly Opening Opportunities Towards Healing). His mother, Sabrina Greenlee, founded this organization that helps domestic violence survivors.

Hopkins has also been committed to the causes of Houston Children’s Charity, We Run as One, and the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Hopkins hasn’t responded to Patriots Nation’s efforts. However, the project Brimecombe started might persuade him to sign with the six-time Super Bowl champions when he visits the Patriots this week.

Other potential DeAndre Hopkins destinations

The interest in DeAndre Hopkins picked up after the Arizona Cardinals released him. Initially, the Cardinals made the five-time Pro Bowler available for trade, but no transaction materialized. His sizeable 2023 cap hit ($11 million) might have been the biggest drawback for other squads.

Arizona’s hopes of getting Hopkins traded dwindled after the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that he is available, the former Clemson standout hopes to get a fair market value. Anything close to the deal Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens is a massive win for Hopkins’ camp.

However, he missed 15 games over the last two seasons, including six last year, due to violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. That reality should prompt NFL franchises to offer an incentive-laden deal with a minimal base salary.

While he hasn’t decided, the South Carolina native has been leaving breadcrumbs on the teams he might be considering. He followed New York Jets players on Instagram and shared an image of him driving outside the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium.

DeAndre Hopkins also expressed interest in playing for the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson also expressed interest in reuniting with his former Texans teammate.

Hopkins also met with the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

