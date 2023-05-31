New York Jets fans are ecstatic after Reddit user WallStreetWilson2 posted a screenshot of DeAndre Hopkins’ latest Instagram activity. The image shows that he now follows Allen Lazard, Sauce Gardner, and Aaron Rodgers.

(Image credit: WallStreetWilson2/Reddit)

Fans were quick to take this as a sign that Hopkins may be joining the New York's AFC squad.

This update had members of the Jets’ Reddit community posting celebratory comments.

Adding DeAndre Hopkins will usher in a more explosive Jets offense. Aside from Lazard, they also added Mecole Hardman Jr. and veteran wideout Randall Cobb. Last year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Garett Wilson, will lead the pack.

DeAndre Hopkins is free to sign wherever he likes

The Arizona Cardinals explored trade talks for Hopkins earlier in the offseason. However, they opted to release him after none of the leads materialized.

The three-time First Team All-Pro wideout’s cap hit was a significant consideration for the teams interested in acquiring him. Initially, he counted $22 million against the cap for 2023. If a trade materializes, his new team must either absorb that amount in whole or split the value with the Cardinals.

It’s also fascinating that Arizona released him before June 1. Releasing DeAndre Hopkins after that date would have allowed them to distribute the $22 million cap hit throughout the contract’s duration.

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

In his case, the former Clemson standout was under contract until 2024, giving the Cardinals a friendlier $11 million dead cap for the next two seasons.

Hopkins hired Klutch Sports’ Kelton Crenshaw to represent him in free agency. The five-time Pro Bowler also mentioned what he was looking for in his next team in the 'I AM ATHLETE' podcast.

Aside from stable management, the franchise must have a quarterback who loves the game. Hopkins said he is also looking for a team with great defense because it’s a massive advantage in competing for championships.

I AM ATHLETE @IAMATHLETEpod



•Stable management

•A QB who loves the game

•A great defense, because defense wins championships



Where do YOU wanna see DHop land next? 🤔



Full convo w/ → youtu.be/B6eaS0sOllI What’s DeAndre Hopkins looking for from his next team?•Stable management•A QB who loves the game•A great defense, because defense wins championshipsWhere do YOU wanna see DHop land next? 🤔Full convo w/ @DeAndreHopkins What’s DeAndre Hopkins looking for from his next team?•Stable management •A QB who loves the game •A great defense, because defense wins championships 🏆Where do YOU wanna see DHop land next? 🤔💭Full convo w/ @DeAndreHopkins 📺 → youtu.be/B6eaS0sOllI https://t.co/QQ3BNXBzEU

The Jets tick all those boxes with Joe Douglas as general manager and Rodgers as quarterback. They also have a solid defense which will be exponentially better if they sign Quinnen Williams to a long-term extension.

However, other teams are interested in having Hopkins too. The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly initiated trade talks with the Cardinals. Both teams might continue the chase by negotiating with his representation.

While he is already a free agent, Hopkins undoubtedly won’t come cheap, especially after multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring him. He will likely look at a deal similar to what Odell Beckham Jr. got from the Baltimore Ravens because he has comparable credentials with the Super Bowl LVI winner.

That possibility led Ian Rapoport to speculate that DeAndre Hopkins might get a contract similar to what the New Orleans Saints gave Michael Thomas. He will still get the amount he seeks but on an incentive-laden contract.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds and where DeAndre Hopkins ends up playing next season.

