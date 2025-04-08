Dan Orlovsky drops 4-word reaction to Nuggets firing HC Mike Malone

On Tuesday, the NBA's Denver Nuggets announced that head coach Michael Malone would leave his role effective immediately, and general manager Calvin Booth, who only has weeks left on his contract, won't be receiving an extension, essentially ending his stint with the franchise, leaving the sports world in disbelief.

Ad

Explaining the rationale behind the unexpected decision, team president Josh Kroenke said in a statement:

"This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Nuggets are fourth in the Western Conference but have lost four straight games and are only 0.5 games clear of the Memphis Grizzlies, who are eighth in the standings. Despite Denver's dismal play, few expected the team to move on from Malone. The team has only three games left on its regular season schedule and has control over its playoff destiny.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, the Nuggets' top brass had lost faith in the coach who led them to their maiden NBA title win in 2023. The NFL world also felt the reverberations of Denver's seismic decision.

Former Detroit Lions quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky wrote:

"The NBA is wild."

Expand Tweet

Assistant coach David Adelman has been named the interim head coach, and the Nuggets will commence their search for a new general manager in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Param Nagda Param Nagda is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with an MSc. in Sports Management and Business Analytics and over four years of experience in the field. Having been a sports fan all his life, pivoting to writing about it was a natural transition.



Param does not have a favorite NFL team as such and finds this to be an aid in writing from a completely objective perspective.



That doesn't detract from his love for the sport and Param's favorite Super Bowl was between the Patriots and Seahawks in early 2015. Tom Brady and the Patriots mounting a fourth-quarter comeback and Russell Wilson throwing the game-deciding pick right at the end is arguably the greatest Super Bowl moment ever.



When not writing about the NFL, Param supports a number of teams in many sports and enjoys fantasy football. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.