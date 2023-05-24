Are Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen the strongest two contenders to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs? According to former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky, that is the case.

On ESPN's Get Up on Wednesday morning, Orlovsky said that he believes the newly revamped New York Jets are in an interesting spot. He said that he felt that the Jets and the Buffalo Bills are the two AFC teams that could knock reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs off their perch:

“I think the Jets are in like this very unique space. There's two teams that I think are the most equipped to beat Kansas City because that's what the season is about. One is Buffalo., everyone keeps sleeping on Buffalo and then the two are the New York Jets. Those are one-two to go knock off Kansas City and get back to the Super Bowl."

Orlovsky seemed to point out that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills never get their due credit. They have been one of the toughest competitors for the Kansas City Chiefs in the last few years, and they look strong enough to continue being so.

How did Aaron Rodgers strain his calf?

Aaron Rodgers will play for a team other than the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his NFL career. Not only will he wear a New York Jets jersey, but he will also appear with a different number (No. 8) on the back of his shirt.

However, the beginning of this new chapter came with a slight drawback. While doing pre-practice exercises on the first day of OTAs, Rodgers strained his calf after using sleds and medicine balls for the first time in his NFL career as a warmup technique. The quarterback said of the new warmup methods, according to Pro Football Talk:

“I haven’t done it before. I haven’t done it in 18 years. So but obviously there’s some science behind it."

On being asked precisely how he got injured, the quarterback said:

"I don’t know. Just running, I guess.”

The New York Jets use sleds and medicine balls for their pre-practice warmups, but clearly, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback isn't accustomed to them. It remains to be seen whether he will continue to use those techniques when he recovers.

