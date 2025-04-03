Dan Orlovsky namedrops surprising QB prospect "neck and neck" with Shedeur Sanders

NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky claimed that Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart is on equal footing with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the NFL draft quarterback rankings.

Ad

His comments positioned Dart as a potential top-10 pick, significantly higher than most draft projections. The ESPN analyst made these statements during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I'm a Jaxson Dart guy and I don't think that he makes it out of the top 10," Orlovsky said. "If I were the Raiders, the Jets, or the Saints, I would be very seriously considering drafting him in the top 10. He sees it well and he can throw it. For me he is that one guy in the class, I say Cam (Ward) is No. 1 at the QB spot but Jaxson Dart would be neck and neck with Shedeur for me."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This assessment contrasts many draft boards and mock drafts that have consistently placed Dart lower. Some projections linked him to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 or falling out of the first round entirely.

Dan Orlovsky doubles down on Jaxson Dart's potential landing spots

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Dan Orlovsky elaborated on what makes Jaxson Dart special.

Ad

"Dude, at the end of the day, can you see it and can you throw it at that position?" Orlovsky said on Thursday, via 'The Pat McAfee Show.' "He sees it well and he can throw it. Do you panic with the football in times of panic, because that's the reality of that position in the league? He doesn't. Sometimes he gets it out, sometimes, just because of the athleticism, he gets himself out of bad and goes and creates good."

Ad

Dart's senior season at Ole Miss showcased his potential, completing 69.3% of his passes for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

"(Dart is) going in the first round as well, whether or not you think he should, and quite possibly significantly higher than anyone would have projected two months ago," The Washington Post's Jason La Canfora wrote on Thursday.

Ad

La Canfora also compared Dart's rising stock to Bo Nix's situation last year when the former Oregon quarterback unexpectedly went 12th overall

Orlovsky mentioned the Raiders, Jets and Saints, all of which have questionable QB situations. New Orleans can move on from Derek Carr after this season, while New York has only committed to Justin Fields on a short-term basis. Las Vegas continues its search for a franchise QB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft