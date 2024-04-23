Dan Orlovsky outlines dream scenario for J.J. McCarthy to become “frontrunner” to win Offensive Rookie of the Year

J.J. McCarthy has been one of the fastest rising quarterback prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. His stock has continually increased during the offseason since winning a college football national championship with the Michigan Wolverines. While he was once thought of as a mid-round pick, many now expect him to be selected near the top of the first round.

NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has apparently taken notice of the potential upside that comes with McCarthy. He recently discussed what his ideal landing spot would be during an episode of Get Up and outlined what it could mean for his rookie season.

Orlovsky explained:

"Yeah, it starts at two. What do the Washington Commanders do at two? And then what do the New England Patriots do at three? If I understand where he is coming from, I've said this, if those guys go one, two, three, and then J.J. McCarthy is left there at four.

"I think Minnesota goes and makes the move. And I think he automatically becomes the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year."

Dan Orlovsky is operating under the assumption that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are the top three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft in any order. The Arizona Cardinals would then be on the clock with the fourh pick, but they are rumored to be interested in trading back.

If the Cardinals do in fact trade their pick, the Minnesota Vikings figure to be one of the teams interested in moving up. They recently lost Kirk Cousins during the 2024 NFL free agency period and currently have Sam Darnold as their potential starter. Orlovsky believes that they will be aggressive in pursuing McCarthy, who he thinks would thrive in their offensive system.

Vikings are an ideal landing spot for J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to seek a quarterback during the 2024 NFL Draft and have been closely connected to many rumors involving J.J. McCarthy. He ranks as the fourth-best quarterback prospect, according to most draft experts, but his overall outlook could be significantly improved if he does land in Minnesota.

The Vikings feature some of the best receiving weapons in the entire NFL, including Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson, who are among the best overall players at their positions.

Jordan Addison also had a breakout rookie season last year, so if McCarthy joins the Vikings, he would have a loaded offense to work with. This may be the reason for Dan Orlovsky's bold prediction of him being the frontrunner to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.