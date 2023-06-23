The Jordan Love era has officially begun in Green Bay, as the franchise's first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft is now their starting quarterback.

Since Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, expectations for the Green Bay Packers have decreased significantly. However, former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky still believes that the NFC North team can make the playoffs next season.

Recently, he discussed on the Pat McAfee Show how Love can lead the Packers to the playoffs. Here's what Orlovsky said:

“I still think they're a playoff football team. I feel like this is a team that's gone to the NFC title game two out of the last four years. Their defense is littered with talent… What if Jordan Love is good? We don't really know, but he was a first-round pick three years ago like this guy wasn't a he wasn't a sixth-round pick that they're just like tanking with."

"That scheme always gets quarterbacks to play better than their maybe their talent level should kind of afford them too. I think it's one of the great unknowns, if Love is good, the Packers are absolute players in the NFC.”

Working under Aaron Rodgers for three years should have provided Jordan Love wealth of knowledge, and the Packers can implement things that he learned in the upcoming season.

Despite low expectations, the Green Bay Packers fans are excited about their future with Love, and it will be interesting to see if the former Utah State quarterback will be able to become an elite quarterback.

What happens if Jordan Love is really good with that young talent they have on offense"



Jordan Love has the perfect opportunity to make a name for himself

Jordan Love: Green Bay Packers Offseason Workout

When the Packers drafted Love in the 2021 NFL Draft, many people criticized the franchise's decision, and even Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy. Despite not playing, the young quarterback has always been under pressure.

Now that Rodgers is no longer in Green Bay, Love has the opportunity to make a name for himself. Replacing a four-time NFL MVP is difficult for any player, but Love's familiarity with the system will help him prove his worth next season.

