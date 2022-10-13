“The NFL is a mafia”, “They can’t f–k with me” – Dan Snyder launches at NFL with league looking to oust Commanders owner

As the NFL backs Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder into a corner, he doesn't seem too fazed by it. Despite rampant toxic workplace allegations and months of investigating into him and his team, he doesn't seem all that concerned about anything happening to him.

According to ESPN, he has privately said about the NFL:

"They can't f--k with me."

He also said:

"The NFL is a mafia. All the owners hate each other."

A different owner disagreed and believes that the rest of the owners hate Snyder himself. Either way, the Commanders owner isn't acting like someone who's potentially about to be one of the only major sports owners to be ousted by their own league.

Snyder seems to believe he is safe and that the NFL may not even consider going down that path. According to the ESPN report, many owners and league executives would like to see him removed, but there's no telling if that will happen.

In doing so, the NFL would set a precedent that would have far-reaching effects. It's a decision that has likely been a long time coming, but it's not one that seems to worry Snyder.

Why isn't Dan Snyder concerned?

According to the report, the Commanders owner has been working around the clock to try and fine dirt on other owners and the league itself.

Reports indicate that the legal team working for the owner has been instructed to dig up everything they can on Goodell and other owners, and that includes his longtime friend and ally Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys.

If he were to uncover anything, it would derail the NFL's attempt to remove him. He could blackmail the other owners into voting against his removal or even blackmail the league into moving on.

That very well may be why he's so unbothered. It's very possible that he's uncovered something that he feels grants him immunity. A decision may come soon and all will likely be revealed.

Dan Snyder net worth

The Commanders boss is incredibly rich. His net worth isn't more than the richest of the rich in the NFL, but it's certainly up there. He currently has a net worth of $4.9 billion.

In 2019, he bought a yacht worth $192 million, showcasing his incredible wealth. The yacht has an IMAX theater on it.

