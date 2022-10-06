Washington Commanders attorney blasts House Committee, claims investigation is purely aimed at destroying Dan Snyder and his family

The Washington Commanders are being investigated by the House Committee for alleged sexual misconduct within the organization. Tom Davis, a former chairman of the House Oversight Committee who now works for the firm representing the Commanders, questioned the committee's investigation, saying they were unfairly targeting owner Daniel Snyder and his family.

In a letter to the current chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, Carolyn Maloney, Davis said the sole purpose of the investigation was to tarnish Snyder's reputation and "destroy" his family.

"From the beginning, the Committee set out with a singular purpose—to destroy (team owner) Dan Snyder and his family and attempt, with deception, innuendo, and half-truths, to drive him from the National Football League. This investigation reeks of the lowest form of politics and its only purpose is personal destruction."

Davis added that the Committee has ignored several key witnesses and placed its faith in individuals who were responsible for creating a toxic workplace environment in the first place.

"Rather than seeking the truth, the Committee has ignored exculpatory evidence and buried favorable witnesses," he wrote. "And this Committee has embraced individuals whose lack of integrity and decency would, under normal circumstances, universally prohibit them from ever being relied on by a Congressional committee."

A spokesperson for the Committee hit back at Davis, stating that the investigation would not be "deterred" by what they described as an effort to intimidate witnesses.

"Although the Commanders owner has recently claimed to have turned over a new leaf, this latest effort to attack and intimidate former employees who have come forward casts doubt on this assertion," the spokesperson said.

"As does the team’s continued efforts to block the production of documents to the Committee. The Committee’s investigation will not be deterred by such tactics.”

The letter was written just a few days after Snyder was spotted in public chatting with Dallas owner Jerry Jones ahead of Sunday's game between the Cowboys and the Commanders.

The full letter can be viewed here.

Why is the House Oversight Committee investigating the Washington Commanders?

Tiffani Johnston, former Marketing and Events Coordinator for the Commanders

Congress is looking into claims of a toxic workplace atmosphere present in the Commanders organization, specifically against females over the last two decades.

A claim was made by former Commanders cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston in February, accusing Snyder of inappropriately touching her at a work dinner.

In July, Snyder testified to the House Committee of his own volition after committee members worked out some concerns with the owner's legal team on the terms of his deposition. The committee had previously agreed to have him testify under the conditions of a subpoena it had originally issued.

Prior to the investigation, the NFL fined the team $10 million and barred Snyder from day-to-day operations of the franchise.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Richmond-Times Dispatch and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far