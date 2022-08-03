5 Biggest punishments given out to NFL franchises for breaking the rules 

When NFL franchises break the rules set by the league office, there are consequences for them to pay. In the same way that the NFL has ultimate authority over player punishment when they break league rules, they also have the power to dish out discipline to teams as well.

When teams are punished, they often receive a combination of suspended staff members, forfeited draft picks, and fines, depending on the specific rules that were broken. Here are five of the biggest punishments ever handed out to NFL franchises.

#5 - Washington Commanders hostile workplace

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

The Washington Commanders were under investigation during the 2021 NFL offseason after many accusers claimed the organization was running a hostile workplace environment. This includes 15 women claiming sexual harassment by former Commanders executives.

The NFL front office conducted a deep investigation, interviewing more than 150 Commanders employees. When they came to their conclusion, the league fined the Commanders a massive $10 million. It was the largest fine in NFL history by a wide margin and was the only one to ever eclipse $2 million.

#4 - New England Patriots - Spygate

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots were investigated for one of the most infamous scandals of all time called Spygate. They were accused of illegally filming on the sidelines of opposing teams in an effort to steal calls and signals from the coaching staff and gain an unfair advantage. They were found guilty of filming the New York Jets from an unauthorized location, breaking league rules.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



These were his comments.



"We're never going to do it again, and anything else that's close." In the press conference after #DeflateGate started in 2015, Bill Belichick, seemingly annoyed with all the questions at the time, was also asked about the original #SpyGate of 2007.These were his comments."We're never going to do it again, and anything else that's close." In the press conference after #DeflateGate started in 2015, Bill Belichick, seemingly annoyed with all the questions at the time, was also asked about the original #SpyGate of 2007.These were his comments. "We're never going to do it again, and anything else that's close." https://t.co/FhgpxbD2Xx

Head coach and general manager Bill Belichick was fined $500,000 thousand for his role in the scandal, while the Patriots organization was fined an additional $250,000 and forced to forfeit a first-round draft pick. The NFL decided to destroy the evidence after their ruling rather than making it public information.

#3 - Miami Dolphins tampering violation

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

A massive rumor was leaked during the 2022 NFL offseason regarding the Miami Dolphins. They were apparently seeking to acquire Tom Brady to take over as their quarterback, while also giving him an ownership share of the team. They were reportedly pursuing Sean Payton to take over as their next head coach as well.

After a six-month investigation into the Dolphins' pursuit of Brady and Payton, it was recently ruled that they illegally tampered with each of them as they were under contract with their current teams at the time. The league suspended owner Stephen Ross and also fined the Dolphins $1.5 million while taking away two draft picks, including a first-rounder and a third-rounder.

#2 - New England Patriots - Deflategate

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was accused of intentionally tampering with game-used footballs. He allegedly deflated several balls prior to the 2014 AFC Championship game when the Patriots faced off against the Indianapolis Colts and came away with a massive 45-7 victory.

Brady was found guilty of being aware of the scheme to deflate the footballs, though it was the equipment manager who apparently performed the act for him upon his request. The Patriots would go on to win the Super Bowl that year, but Brady was suspended for the first four games of the following season. The Patriots were fined $1 million and were forced to surrender two draft picks.

#1 - New Orleans Saints - Bountygate

New Orleans Saints DC Gregg Williams

Bountygate is one of the most scrutinized scandals in NFL history. The New Orleans Saints were found guilty of running a "bounty" program where their defensive players were rewarded for injuring players on opposing teams and eliminating them from games.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball SIX roughing the passer penalties for Gregg’s defense this year...



TWO tonight...



in case you forgot or never heard the Gregg Williams bountygate audio (nsfw) SIX roughing the passer penalties for Gregg’s defense this year... TWO tonight...in case you forgot or never heard the Gregg Williams bountygate audio (nsfw) https://t.co/92TvOPuNNA

The league handed out massive punishments to the Saints after they were found guilty. Head coach Sean Payton, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, general manager Mickey Loomis, and assistant coach Joe Vitt all received lengthy suspensions.

The Saints were also fined $500,000 and forced to forfeit two draft picks. Several Saints players, including defensive captain Jonathan Vilma, also received suspensions, which were later overturned.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far