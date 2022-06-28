Dan Snyder's camp releases statement after oversight committee claimed Commanders owner was ducking deposition

The Washington Commanders just can't seem to steer clear of criticism. Congress is now having a hearing to determine the extent of the complaints from various employees The complaints range from a toxic work culture to several forms of misconduct.

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was invited to Congress to testify in person. However, the much-maligned owner reportedly had his yacht docked in France. Whether the trip was business-related or not, no one knows. Either way, the optics surrounding this couldn't have been worse.

Snyder's camp has now issued the following statement after the House Oversight Committee voiced concerns that the owner was avoiding the committee:

"Mr. Snyder has not refused to appear for a deposition. The committee offered only one date--June 30th--and Mr. Snyder's attorney is out of the country and unavailable on that date. Mr. Snyder's lawyer has provided alternate dates to the committee and looks forward to finding a path forward for Mr. Snyder's further cooperation and to address remaining due process concerns."

It could be an unfortunate case of being double-booked, however, the timing is unfortunate.

Will the Washington Commanders owner testify to Congress?

Carolyn Maloney, chairperson of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has said that Congress may subpoena the Washington Commanders' owner to testify.

Here is a statement from the committee via Ben Standig of "The Athletic" on Snyder's team refusing to accept the subpoena:

“Mr. Snyder has so far refused to accept service of the Committee’s subpoena. While the Committee has been, and remains, willing to consider reasonable accommodations requested by witnesses, we will not tolerate attempts to evade the service of a duly authorized subpoena to seek special treatment no afforded to other witnesses who testified in this matter."

It continues:

"The Committee will not be deterred from obtaining Mr. Snyder’s testimony, and we remain committed to ensuring transparency about the toxic workplace culture at the Washington Commanders and the NFL’s inadequate response."

It remains to be seen whether Snyder will comply and make himself available to be served the subpoena. Congress certainly wants him to testify under oath, so that he can be held to the fullest extent if he commits perjury.

There is also a chance that the owner testifies yet refuses to speak by invoking his Fifth Amendment rights. But would Snyder risk the chance to publicly clear his name and, more importantly, the name of the Washington Commanders?

It seems as if everything is left open to chance in this investigation. If he is indeed subpoenaed by the committee, he will have to testify in person and let the NFL world draw their own conclusions. Of course, many have already done so.

