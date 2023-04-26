Chase Young was the second-overall pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft. Young was regarded as one of the best players in the 2020 draft and was highly regarded as the best defensive prospect.

The NFL deadline for picking up the fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is looming, the date being May 1, 2023.

With the fifth-year option deadline being days away, the Washington Commanders have made their decision on what they're going to do with Young's future. The team has decided not to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

Young showed some promise in his rookie year in 2020. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year as he recorded 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four pass deflections, 44 tackles, and a defensive touchdown.

Chase Young experienced a setback in his second season. He tore his ACL in Week 10 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed the rest of the season. His second season saw him record 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections in nine games played.

The 24-year-old spent most of this past season on injured reserve but played in the team's last three games. He has recorded just five tackles and one pass deflection this past season.

Daniel Jones, Josh Jacobs, and Kaleb McGary benefitted from not getting option picked up

While Chase Young didn't have his fifth-year option picked up, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and Atlanta Falcons RT Kaleb McGary benefited this off-season from having their options declined last year.

Jones had the best season of his career this past season and was awarded with a four-year, $160 million contract extension by the Giants this off-season. McGary cashed in on a three-year, $34.5 million contract with the Falcons this off-season.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was a free agent but was placed on the franchise tag, set to earn $10.1 million this season.

With Young being an unrestricted free agent in 2024, if he has a good season this year, he could set himself up for a big payday next off-season.

