Washington Commanders owners Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder donate $300,000 to Ukrainian response efforts

Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder recently did their part to help Ukraine during the crisis the country is currently facing, as a result of Russia’s invasion. The Washington Commanders co-owners, who are also husband and wife, donated $300,000 to Ukrainian response efforts in what is one of the country’s most difficult times.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter @RESCUEorg, @save_children & Washington owners Tanya and Dan Snyder are donating $300,000 to Ukrainian response efforts, led by @WCKitchen @the_USO . Donations will provide critical support for displaced Ukrainian families and US troops. Washington owners Tanya and Dan Snyder are donating $300,000 to Ukrainian response efforts, led by @WCKitchen, @RESCUEorg, @save_children & @the_USO. Donations will provide critical support for displaced Ukrainian families and US troops.

Dan and Tanya Snyder’s donations will go directly to several programs and organizations

The $300,000 donation from the Washington Commanders will go toward specific programs and organizations doing work in Ukraine. The programs and organizations will focus on different relief efforts throughout the country.

These programs and organizations are World Central Kitchen, International Rescue Committee, Save the Children, and USO Support our Troops.

The donations will help displaced Ukrainian families and support U.S. troops deployed to Europe. World Central Kitchen coordinates and provides food while the International Rescue Committee and Save the Children help displaced families and at-risk children by coordinating with local organizations to provide direct support, emotional support, and cash assistance.

Although the United States does not have any troops on the ground in Ukraine, the U.S. military has sent equipment to Ukraine, and U.S. troops in Europe are providing support to allies based in the continent.

Pete Hailey @PeteHaileyNBCS Here’s info on Dan and Tanya Snyder’s $300,000 donation that will support displaced Ukrainian families along with US troops Here’s info on Dan and Tanya Snyder’s $300,000 donation that will support displaced Ukrainian families along with US troops https://t.co/6bqmesqsSx

Since the invasion of Ukraine, many prominent sports figures, including Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder, have donated money and support to help this country that is currently under siege.

As recently as Thursday, the country indicated that it had reached an agreement with Russia for safe corridors to evacuate citizens and allow aid to reach devastated areas, as reported by USA Today. With the crisis not expected to end anytime soon, support from teams, like the Washington Commanders, will provide some relief to the battered country.

The Commanders went 7-10 during the 2021 season. Ron Rivera is the head coach, and the team has the 11th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Dan Snyder and the team will notably look to find a quarterback through either the draft, free agency, or via a trade.

The Snyders have owned the franchise based in D.C. since 1999. The Washington Commanders have transitioned from their controversial franchise name of the “Washington Redskins” to the placeholder name of the “Washington Football Team” to the Commanders after two years of planning. The franchise and its owners have also been under an investigation by the NFL for allegations of sexual harassment by team executives.

Edited by Windy Goodloe