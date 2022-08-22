"Brady was not happy" - Dana White reveals how TB12 flipped out when Jon Gruden pulled off Raiders deal

Tom Brady apparently had another suitor for his services in 2020 alongside the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While on the first-ever GronkCast, UFC president Dana White said he brokered a deal so that the quarterback and former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski could play for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, White said that former Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden nixed the deal and the quarterback wasn't all too pleased about it.

White said:

“I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders."

"And it was almost a done deal. And at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want them."

"And all hell broke loose, man. It was crazy and Brady was already looking at houses, and it wasn’t being said yet that Gronk was coming. So, Las Vegas would have had Brady and Gronk the year that the Bucs won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up.”

Talks were probably prior to when other teams could talk to the quarterback back in 2020, since by the time that moment came up, he had a contract in place with Tampa Bay in March of that year. However, conversations about the Buccaneers quarterback show that tampering is very commonplace and multiple teams do it, including the Dolphins.

Earlier this month, the NFL said it would strip the Dolphins of two draft picks. This came after they discovered that the franchise was guilty of tampering with the quarterback as well as former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Miami owner Stephen Ross was also fined and suspended as a result of the investigation.

Brady has seen a lot of headlines ahead of his 23rd season in the NFL

Despite two teams wanting him two years ago, he chose to return to the Buccaneers for his third season with the team, and his 23rd overall. He initially retired in February this offseason, only to unretire the following month. Last season, he led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns at age 44.

The 15-time Pro Bowler won his seventh Super Bowl during the 2020-21 season with Tampa Bay.

At age 45, he’s playing at a level not seen at his age in NFL history, which would motivate a lot of teams to consider him. Ultimately, one team in the Dolphins paid the price for tampering and if not for Gruden squashing the deal in Las Vegas, the Raiders could've suffered a similar fate.

