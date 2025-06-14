"Dang, I am a swimsuit model now": Rob Gronkowski reacts as GF Camille Kostek features him in the supermodel's new La Porte Swim collection 

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski made headlines after commenting on his girlfriend Camille Kostek’s latest Instagram post. Camille posted the newest La Porte Swimwear collection today on her socials, featuring her four-time Super Bowl champion partner.
The video advertisement of the swim collection, that mostly captured Kostek in her swimwear, also showed glimpses of Gronkowski sun-bathing near a pool. The former Patriots tight end had a hilarious reaction to his cameo on the shoot.
“Dang, I am a swim suit model now! @sportsillustrated couldn’t handle this package! Hillary wishes she could get her hands on this man!! Hehehehe,” Gronk commented on his wife's reel.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Rob shared the reel on his Instagram story too and captioned it:
“Here is my start to my swim suit modeling career!”
Also read: Rob Gronkowski' GF Camille Kostek turn heads in classy outfit with Patriots legend at wild WrestleMania bash
Camille Kostek heats up swim week at SI Runway Show
On Thursday, Rob Gronkowski's supermodel girlfriend lit up Swim Week in a fiery red mini dress that stole the spotlight. She posted several pictures on Instagram, wearing a leather bodycon short dress. The dress had a V-neckline and thin straps. And because of its sleek silhouette, it underscored Camille Kostek’s hourglass figure perfectly.
She styled her outfit with red-hot peep-toe pumps and complemented her look with slim rectangular sunglasses in a matching scarlet hue. In the second slide of her post, Kostek posed with a drink in one hand while fixing her heels with the other hand.
In the fourth slide, she was captured sipping from a can and flaunting her long blonde hair. Kostek posed for these pictures in the living area of her suite at the W South Beach. She captioned the post:
“running on reign storm all Miami swim week 🏝️ 🍊 @drinkreignstorm #reignstormpartner,” she captioned the post.
Also read: Rob Gronkowski sends 1-word message as girlfriend, Camille Kostek, indulges in "slow summertime days" for Victoria’s Secret
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.