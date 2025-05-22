Rob Gronkowski sends 1-word message as girlfriend, Camille Kostek, indulges in "slow summertime days" for Victoria’s Secret

Rob Gronkowski couldn’t stop gushing over his model girlfriend, Camille Kostek, after she shared an Instagram post.

She was seen in the video shooting in a horse stable in a stylish white dress. She paired her dress with an oversized matching coat, captioning the post:

"ready for some sweet slow summertime days @victoriassecret #vspartner"

Her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, reacted to the video:

"Vibing!!"

Gronkowski sends 1-word message as girlfriend Camille Kostek /@camillekostek

Gronkowski’s girlfriend is known for her active presence on social media and often shares pictures and videos of her photoshoots.

On April 25, she posted a video of her wearing a Victoria's Secret outfit. She wore black swimwear in the video, captioning the post:

"sun-kissed and sandy cheeks in @victoriassecret swim #VSpartner"

Aside from her model pictures, Camille is also seemingly an avid sports lover. Last month, she attended the Formula One Grand Prix Miami event, cheering for the Cadillac Formula One team, as she's a brand ambassador. Earlier this year, she also watched the LIV Golf event in Miami.

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille, shoots "12,000 ft up" for SI Swimsuit

Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille, shared a rare glimpse from her photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated magazine last week. She posed for the magazine around 12,000 ft high in the Swiss Alps.

Kostek shot in 10-degree temperature with snow all around and shared an Instagram post with the caption:

"12,000 ft up in the Swiss Alps at 10 degrees with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for my 8th year!!!!!!!! I LOVE IT HERE ❄️🇨🇭DREAM SNOW SHOOT ACHIEVED!! The 2025 @si_swimsuit issue is available to order online NOW and on newsstands this Saturday 🗞️"

Camille Kostek wore a white fur jacket for the photoshoot, which she paired with a crop top and white pants. Last week, Gronkowski and his girlfriend attended the launch party of the SI Swimsuit. The NFL couple twinned in matching outfits.

On Sunday, former NFL star Larry English’s wife, Nicole, shared a few pictures of the SI Swimsuit party, where Camille wore a white dress and Rob Gronkowski donned a white shirt and blue pants.

