"Daniel Jones 2.0": NFL fans react to Giants QB Jaxson Dart defeating Titans’ Cam Ward in viral accuracy challenge

Jaxson Dart was the second quarterback to be drafted in this year's NFL draft. After Cam Ward went No.1 overall to the Titans, the New York Giants picked up Dart with the 25th pick. However, even before the start of their rookie season, Dart gave a glimpse of his arm talent while defeating Ward in a challenge.

Ad

Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward were present for the 2025 Panini Rookie Photoshoot. During the event, the quarterbacks participated in the accuracy passing challenge set up at the venue.

A clip of Dart and Ward going head-to-head in this challenge went viral on social media. We see the Giants' rookie secure the victory over Ward and establish himself as the more accurate passer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans share their thoughts and reactions to Dart beating the No.1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft.

"Daniel Jones 2.0," one fan commented.

"Dart getting his clout up," another fan said.

"People act like we just didn't see Dart last season," this fan wrote.

Some believed that even though Dart won, Cam Ward had a much more relaxed performance.

"U see the effort dart puts in his throws. Cam throws so effortlessly. Eager to see how they look in the regular season," one fan said.

Ad

"Lmao Cam Ward looked smooth throwing that deep ball tho. Dart had to put a smidge more oomff in it....And I'm sure if we had number 1 pick Ward would've been selected," another fan commented.

"Dominated Dart almost threw his arm out of place throwing it deep Cam just casually throwing it not taking it seriously," this fan stated.

Ad

Cam Ward is projected to be the starting quarterback for the Titans this upcoming season. However, things are still uncertain for Jaxson Dart. The Giants brought in veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason to bolster their depth chart.

Thus, we may see the Dart spend his rookie campaign learning the game from these veterans.

3x Super Bowl champion believes that Giants should utilize Jaxson Dart as QB1 starting Week 1

Mark Schlereth believes that the Giants should waste no time in letting their rookie quarterback take over as the starting quarterback.

Ad

On Monday's episode of 'The Stinkin' Truth', the 3x SB champ opened up about how he believes Jaxson Dart should start over the likes of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Schlereth then explained the reasoning behind his take.

"What if the young kid (Jaxson Dart) comes in, plays better than expected, they lean on that defense. You start winning some games, maybe that has a better chance of saving your job than saying, let's play Russell Wilson until the bye week, and then move on like everyobdy does. Then move on to Jaxson Dart."

Ad

Expand Tweet

In April, head coach Brian Daboll declared that Wilson will start the 2025 season as the team's QB1. Only time will tell if Dart will start a few games during his rookie campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.