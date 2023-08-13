Daniel Jones did something many NFL players do in their offseason and took some time to interact with the fans. However, instead of meeting them directly, he chose to go undercover as a salesman at Hugo Boss.

One can see him rocking a Hugo Boss hoodie as he tries to sell some Giants merchandise. While some people walked right past him, other recognized him and stopped for photographs and autographs.

Fans on social media, however, were divided by the stunt. Many of them were critical of the quarterback. After his new contract, the New York Giants underpaid Saquon Barkley in many people's estimation. The running back is widely considered as the offensive force for the franchise and Jones is not yet considered an elite quarterback by some people, despite leading them to the playoffs last season.

That leads to many people, unfairly, rooting for him to fail. The reaction was accordingly caustic on social media.

Screenshots of social media reactions

Daniel Jones contract details

The New York Giants wanted to lock up their quarterback for the upcoming future, given how it is the most important position in football. They went ahead and got the deal done early in the 2023 offseason to ensure that they knew they were going to build around Daniel Jones.

He got a four-year deal worth $160 million. The contract includes $35 million in additional incentives, $82 million over the first two years and a first-year cap hit of $19 million. Given that there are other elite quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson who have got above $200 million in their contract negotiations, what he got is not necessarily unfair.

Daniel Jones net worth 2023

The contract is expected to give a significant boost to Daniel Jones' net worth, which currently stands at $25 million. Ever since he replaced Eli Manning as the franchise's starting quarterback, his valuation has gone up.

As a storied franchise, any New York Giants quarterback can expected to be compensated handsomely. It also brings the perks of high name recognition that can be parlayed into brand endorsements. It was no surprise, therefore, to see him be the member of the franchise that went undercover at Hugo Boss when they had to sell some merchandise.

For the New York Giants fans, though, they will be hoping he is productive on the field. It seems like ages ago that they won their last Super Bowls and the expectation and pressure on Daniel Jones will only get higher as each year passes without lifting the Lombardi Trophy.