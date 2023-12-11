Darius Slay's wife Jennifer took aim at the Eagles fans after receiving hate messages on X as her husband played the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Philadelphia was looking to win this game and maintain their advantage atop the NFC East and extend the gap to two games. But things did not go according to plan in the first half.

The Cowboys offense dominated the Eagles defense, Darius Slay included, and led 24-6 at half time. It was frustrating for Philadelphia fans. But instead of criticizing the player, some decided it was fine to take aim at his wife. It was completely inappropriate and Jennifer Slay had enough and responded asking to be left alone. She wrote,

"Lemme just get this out the way!! IDGAF what you gotta say but stop acting like I’m on the field. Like…I don’t understand. Leave me tf alone. Y’all be weird. I NEVER entertain this BS but enough is enough. Sh*t"

Jennifer Slay disappointed by hate messages and X

Jennifer Slay also took the opportunity to call out the general vibes of X, formerly known as Twitter. She observed that she gets negative comments for no reason and wrote,

"Real sh**…the amount of negativety I get is honestly sickening. I be tryna be so positive on this app and spread so much love for me to get so much hate. Sh*t makes no sense! It’s sad honestly!!! Smh"

Darius Slay hardly to blame for Eagles' offensive struggles

As much as Darius Slay and the Eagles defense could be blamed for allowing the Cowboys to score these many points, but they were put in an impossible position because of their offense. They had to spend more time on the field having to battle against Dak Prescott and company because the Philadelphia offense kept giving up turnovers.

Jalen Hurts coughed it first time on a designed run and it was recovered by Dallas. But he was not the only culprit as star receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown also coughed up balls in the game to turn the ball over in good positions, when their offense was looking good. That was the major difference in the game.

In fact, the only touchdown that the Eagles scored was because of a defensive turnover where they stripped the ball from the Cowboys quarterback and Jalen Carter ran it back. So, if Philadelphia fans are unhappy, they should focus their ire on the offense. But that should remain limited to the players and never extend to the family.