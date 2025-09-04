Darius Slay's wife Jennifer sets the record straight after seemingly taking shots at Eagles in viral tweet ahead of Week 1 game vs. Cowboys

The Eagles may have moved on from Darius Slay, but his wife, Jennifer, still has love for Phildelphia. Just as the team was getting ready to play the Cowboys on Thursday, Jennifer posted a message on X.

Ad

“Go where you’re appreciated…” Jennifer tweeted.

She explained its meaning in another X post two hours later.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We don’t play Philly this season so I can say this I think… no disrespect to current team, seriously but I have to say it…” Jennifer tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She posted another message after one minute.

“GO BIRDS! Goodluck to ya’ll! Will always love and support the crew!” Jennifer tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Source: (Via X/ @jennwilliams23)

Darius was a big part of the Eagles’ 2024 Super Bowl win. However, the team released him in March to make room for younger players like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Ad

He signed a one-year $10 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 13, joining stars like Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr.

Philadelphia will kick off its 2025 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Meanwhile, the Steelers will begin their campaign on Sunday versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Darius Slay's wife Jennifer made her feelings known after Eagles released CB

When Philadelphia released Darius Slay on March 10, his wife, Jennifer, shared a photo of them, celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

Ad

"Philly," Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

Slay's release came just 29 days after the Super Bowl victory.

He joined Philadelphia in 2020 after he was traded by the Detroit Lions, and spent five seasons with the franchise.

Even though Slay was let go by the Eagles, Jennifer remains close with the players' wives and girlfriends.

When A.J. Brown proposed to his girlfriend, Kelsey Riley, in a fancy celebration, where John Legend sang for them, Jennifer shared the video.

Ad

“The Browns ❤️❤️,” Jennifer tweeted in May

Darius started dating Jennifer in 2015 and they got married on June 16, 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.