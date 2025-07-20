"Darren Waller we get it 100%" - NFL fans drag in Dolphins TE after his ex-wife Kelsey Plum takes shots at Caitlin Clark during All-Star weekend

NFL fans had a lot to say after Darren Waller's ex-wife, Kelsey Plum, took a shot at fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark after the 2025 All-Star Game. Plum, who is playing her eighth season in the W (and first with the LA Sparks), was a member of &quot;Team Collier,&quot; led by the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier, against &quot;Team Clark,&quot; led by the 2024 No. 1 pick, who couldn't play due to a groin injury.Players from both teams entered the court wearing a black shirt that read &quot;Pay us what you owe us,&quot; about the ongoing talks between the league and the players' association regarding a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) after the W secured a $2.2 billion media deal last year.Once the game was over, Plum made remarks that didn't sit well with many people, especially Caitlin Clark's fans.&quot;It was a very powerful moment,&quot; she said. &quot;As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise, but the t-shirt was determined this morning that we had a meeting for. Not to tattletale, but zero members of Team Clark were very present for that,&quot; Plum said while a confused Sabrina Ionescu just laughed.Besides Clark's fans, NFL folks, who initially sided with Kelsey Plum when she divorced Darren Waller, changed their minds and backed the tight end.shaad @Amboe_LINKDarren Waller we get it 100%All Things Chicago Sports @things_soxLINKRemember when we (wrongly) thought Darren Waller fumbled Kelsey Plum. We owe Waller an apology. BirdBath @bath03LINKI side with Darren Waller in the Kelsey Plum divorce - she seems MISERABLEThe criticism was nonstop from people who didn't appreciate Plum dragging Clark.Nathan Ulbik @NUlbikLINKEverytime they take a shot at Caitlin Clark they simultaneously shoot themselves in the foot. If not for briefly dating Darren Waller and being attractive, Plum would be just as irrelevant as everyone else in the WNBA. Cman @BarstoolCManLINKKelsey Plum has really become a terrible person ever since Darren Waller left her ass 😂ab.sol @ab_12solLINKPlum most known for divorcing Darren Waller making fun of the cash cow okay lmaoCaitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA has been unmatched. Her Indiana Fever had packed arenas and several of their games broke viewership records only in her first season. She's taking the competition to new levels, but some insist on denying her impact.Meanwhile, Darren Waller came out of retirement and is preparing for his first season back in the NFL. He last played in 2023.Darren Waller explained why he would come out of retirementDarren Waller surprised the NFL when he unretired to join the Miami Dolphins following a trade with the New York Giants. A couple of months before, Waller told Jon Gruden what it would take for him to come out to the field again.&quot;The only two people - listen, I would say, you and Frank Smith are the only two people I will hear out and give them my ear,&quot; Waller said.He tried to push his music career too, but now Waller will seemingly shift his focus to the gridiron again.