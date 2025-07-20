  • home icon
  "Darren Waller we get it 100%" - NFL fans drag in Dolphins TE after his ex-wife Kelsey Plum takes shots at Caitlin Clark during All-Star weekend

"Darren Waller we get it 100%" - NFL fans drag in Dolphins TE after his ex-wife Kelsey Plum takes shots at Caitlin Clark during All-Star weekend

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 20, 2025 22:35 GMT
(Credits: IMAGN)
"Darren Waller we get it 100%" - NFL fans drag in Dolphins TE after his ex-wife Kelsey Plum takes shots at Caitlin Clark during All-Star weekend (Credits: IMAGN)

NFL fans had a lot to say after Darren Waller's ex-wife, Kelsey Plum, took a shot at fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark after the 2025 All-Star Game.

Plum, who is playing her eighth season in the W (and first with the LA Sparks), was a member of "Team Collier," led by the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier, against "Team Clark," led by the 2024 No. 1 pick, who couldn't play due to a groin injury.

Players from both teams entered the court wearing a black shirt that read "Pay us what you owe us," about the ongoing talks between the league and the players' association regarding a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) after the W secured a $2.2 billion media deal last year.

Once the game was over, Plum made remarks that didn't sit well with many people, especially Caitlin Clark's fans.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It was a very powerful moment," she said. "As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise, but the t-shirt was determined this morning that we had a meeting for. Not to tattletale, but zero members of Team Clark were very present for that," Plum said while a confused Sabrina Ionescu just laughed.
Besides Clark's fans, NFL folks, who initially sided with Kelsey Plum when she divorced Darren Waller, changed their minds and backed the tight end.

The criticism was nonstop from people who didn't appreciate Plum dragging Clark.

Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA has been unmatched. Her Indiana Fever had packed arenas and several of their games broke viewership records only in her first season. She's taking the competition to new levels, but some insist on denying her impact.

Meanwhile, Darren Waller came out of retirement and is preparing for his first season back in the NFL. He last played in 2023.

Darren Waller explained why he would come out of retirement

Darren Waller surprised the NFL when he unretired to join the Miami Dolphins following a trade with the New York Giants. A couple of months before, Waller told Jon Gruden what it would take for him to come out to the field again.

"The only two people - listen, I would say, you and Frank Smith are the only two people I will hear out and give them my ear," Waller said.

He tried to push his music career too, but now Waller will seemingly shift his focus to the gridiron again.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
