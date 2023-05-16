Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last year, leaving Aaron Rodgers to go and play with Derek Carr. This was a step down in terms of quarterback play, but the wideout was confident that it wouldn't matter.

Others weren't. A narrative floated around that Adams was only a product of Rodgers and that he would struggle without a Hall of Fame quarterback throwing to him. After the All-Pro nod, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Adams said via The Ringer:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now people can’t say that. That’ll never be the narrative ever again. It proved that I am me. A quarterback doesn’t make me. … I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level.”

This All-Pro selection, Adams' third in a row, was special to him. Accolades have never meant much to the wide receiver, but he could breathe a sigh of relief after being named to the team:

“When I got it. I was like, ‘All right, I’ll never care about another one.’”

He added:

“That’s why [last] season meant a lot. Even if I went and played like dog shit next year, they can’t say it. Because now I’ve already proved it throughout the course of a season, played every game, and put together a résumé that says I do not need … You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers.”

Adams had a stellar season and proved to everyone that he doesn't need any particular quarterback to succeed.

Davante Adams debut Raiders season in stats

Stellar may not be an accurate descriptor of Davante Adams' first season in the silver and black. He dominated defenses all year long whether it was Derek Carr (who struggled last year) or Jarrett Stidham throwing him the ball.

Davante Adams made the Pro Bowl

The wide receiver recorded 100 receptions for 1,516 yards. He added a whopping 14 touchdowns, too, en route to a Pro Bowl and All-Pro First-Team nod. It was the second-most yards and touchdowns he had ever recorded in a single season.

Adams even recorded his first three carries, though he only tallied -1 yards in total.

Poll : 0 votes