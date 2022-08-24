"He had the Michael Jordan effect" - Davante Adams puts Aaron Rodgers over Tom Brady as the best QB in NFL 

Wide receiver Davante Adams got used to catching passes from league MVP Aaron Rodgers. They were one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL. The pair were together in Green Bay for eight years and combined for 69 touchdowns.

Those days are over now, as Adams was traded this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders. Even after his reunion with collegiate teammate Derek Carr, Adams has held high praise for his former quarterback.

In a recent appearance on the Pivot podcast, he stated that Rodgers firmly remains the best signal-caller in the NFL. Adams said that Rodgers has an effect on the team equivalent to former NBA Superstar Michael Jordan.

He's the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game. He had the Michael Jordan effect. ... (He's) gonna make you play better ... just by being on the field."

He went on to praise his new teammate Derek Carr, stating that the Raiders quarterback is extremely underrated. Adams also held high praise for fellow wideout Hunter Renfrow and tight-end Darren Waller, singling them out as elite threats. Adams has his eyes set on his first Lombardi trophy come the end of the season.

Aaron Rodgers has been frustrated with his wide-receivers since Davante Adams' departure

Aaron Rodgers' choice of wide receivers to throw to has looked underwhelming since the departure of Davante Adams. Only 32-year old Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard remain as viable options from last season. However, the franchise did go after wide receivers in the draft. They selected Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure to help bolster their offense. They also acquired free agent Sammy Watkins.

But Rodgers was unimpressed with the number of catch-drops and poor route-running showcased by the rookies. He stated in an interview after practice:

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."

Head coach Matt LeFleur will have to figure out a new system to fire this unproven offense into the playoffs and make a push for the SuperBowl. We will see how they get on when the season kicks off next month.

