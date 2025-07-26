Davante Adams weighs in on competing against DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen for major NFL milestone

  • home icon
By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 26, 2025 18:15 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp - Source: Imagn

As Davante Adams approaches one of the NFL’s most exclusive milestones, the LA Rams wide receiver remains indifferent to the numbers. Sitting just 43 receptions away from joining the 1,000-catch club, Adams admitted this week that personal stats often slip his mind in the heat of competition.

If Adams manages this feat before DeAndre Hopkins or Keenan Allen, who are both above him in receptions (984 & 974, respectively), he will become the 16th player in league history to do it.

The 32-year-old made his comments during an appearance on "Up & Adams" on Friday, discussing his approach to tracking personal statistics during competition.

"I'll give you some if ... the thing is I'm not aware like of where I'm at half the time, like, if I have like a big catch game, I don't know when I hit 10, I have no idea," Adams said.
"Usually, if you got three catches that's pretty easy, but once you start racking them up, like, yeah... 'I'm just, my awareness level during a game, I'm so aware of where people are to where I can't really know where my numbers are," he added.
Davante Adams isn’t the only pass catcher closing in on four digits. Longtime stars DeAndre Hopkins (984 receptions) and Keenan Allen (974) could also join the 1,000-catch club this year. This sets up what could be a historic season for veteran receivers, which follows a 2024 campaign in which Travis Kelce broke the 1,000-catch mark.

Davante Adams' consistency puts him in a position for historic achievement

NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp - Source: Imagn

What makes Davante Adams’ march toward 1,000 receptions remarkable isn’t just the volume; it’s the reliability. Since his rookie season in 2014, he’s never finished with fewer than 43 catches in a year. Through injuries, quarterback changes, and a recent team switch, the production has never dipped.

Now wearing Rams colors, Adams continues to separate himself from his 2014 draft peers. While first-rounders like Sammy Watkins and Kelvin Benjamin have faded from view, Adams, selected 53rd overall, has outlasted and outperformed nearly everyone. Only Mike Evans remains within reach statistically, but Adams still holds a commanding lead in total receptions.

He enters the 2025 campaign with 957 catches and over 11,800 receiving yards, figures that would already make him the most productive wideout of his draft class.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

