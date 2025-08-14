Taylor Swift appeared on Jason and Travis Kelce's &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast on Wednesday and announced her new album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl.&quot; Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who is a big fan of the pop superstar, shared his take on the new album and interview.Portnoy posted a video on X on Thursday, saying that he watched the episode. He added that he was happy for Swift and Kelce and predicted that they will get married.&quot;She looks like she's in a beautiful spot,&quot; Portnoy said. &quot;I think they're gonna get married. Very happy for mother. Now, let's talk about what I'm happy for me for and for the Swifties. October 3rd, &quot;Life of a Showgirl&quot;. I listened to her talk about this album.&quot;It's almost like she wrote me another handwritten letter, like, hey, Dave, this is gonna be a combo between 1989 and Folklore... So this, when she's like, I'm in a great spot in my life, they're all upbeat, they're happy. They're all gonna be like number one monster hits.&quot;Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidenteLINKMy reaction to #TSLifeofaShowgirl and #taylor (Sorry it’s late)Portnoy also expressed his excitement for Swift's new album and that he feels the songs are going to speak to him personally. He has been a big fan of Swift and has been open about his loyalty as a Swifitie.Taylor Swift compared Travis Kelce romance to songs she has writtenTaylor Swift has written songs about love and relationships. Since she was a teenager, she has documented her life in songs, calling her music her &quot;personal diary.&quot;Swift compared her relationship with Travis Kelce to one of the many songs she has written. She said the way that he declared on the podcast in 2023 that he was interested in her was reminiscent of her music. Swift also expressed her excitement for her music coming to life.“I was like if this guy isn’t crazy, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,” Swift said on Wednesday, via &quot;New Heights.&quot;Kelce attended Swift's &quot;The Eras Tour&quot; stop in Kansas City in July 2023. He found out he wouldn't be able to meet her; however, they later connected and started dating.