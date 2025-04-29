Bill Belichick isn't one to let others tell him how to live his life or conduct his work. However, a recent interview has led many to question the stability of the former New England Patriots head coach. In addition, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson plays an important role in his life.

Ad

Belichick was interviewed by Tony Dokoupil for CBS Mornings this past weekend. Hudson constantly interrupted and refused to allow Belichick to answer questions, especially about the start of their relationship.

Barstool Sports' founder, Dave Portnoy, expressed his uneasiness after watching the interview Sunday morning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday morning," Portnoy said via Barstool Sports. "It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So (imagine) my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was literally squirming in my seat.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Portnoy added that some viewers have taken to social media and questioned if Belichick was being held against his will by Hudson.

"I was literally squirming, I was like "Oh My God", watching this and then it went crazy viral," Portnoy added. "People are saying he's like being held hostage. I've met Jordon, I don't know what to say."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

CBS Mornings' Dokoupil added a voiceover to his piece in the show, saying Jordon Hudson was a "constant presence" during the interview. Neither Belichick nor Hudson has addressed the backlash regarding the interview.

UNC is reportedly concerned about Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Just a few months ago, Bill Belichick reportedly told his staff at UNC to include Jordon Hudson in all emails. After Sunday's interview, which was intended to promote Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning," has now brought even more spotlight to his relationship with the 24-year-old.

Ad

According to TMZ, the University of North Carolina is reportedly "concerned" with Hudson's involvement. The former college cheerleader isn't employed by the university yet, but she is privy to information regarding the Tar Heels football team.

"There is a growing sense that this could become a problem," a source told TMZ.

Expand Tweet

Belichick will begin his first season as the head coach of the Tar Heels football team this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"