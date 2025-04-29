Bill Belichick isn't one to let others tell him how to live his life or conduct his work. However, a recent interview has led many to question the stability of the former New England Patriots head coach. In addition, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson plays an important role in his life.
Belichick was interviewed by Tony Dokoupil for CBS Mornings this past weekend. Hudson constantly interrupted and refused to allow Belichick to answer questions, especially about the start of their relationship.
Barstool Sports' founder, Dave Portnoy, expressed his uneasiness after watching the interview Sunday morning.
“My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday morning," Portnoy said via Barstool Sports. "It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So (imagine) my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was literally squirming in my seat.”
Portnoy added that some viewers have taken to social media and questioned if Belichick was being held against his will by Hudson.
"I was literally squirming, I was like "Oh My God", watching this and then it went crazy viral," Portnoy added. "People are saying he's like being held hostage. I've met Jordon, I don't know what to say."
CBS Mornings' Dokoupil added a voiceover to his piece in the show, saying Jordon Hudson was a "constant presence" during the interview. Neither Belichick nor Hudson has addressed the backlash regarding the interview.
UNC is reportedly concerned about Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson
Just a few months ago, Bill Belichick reportedly told his staff at UNC to include Jordon Hudson in all emails. After Sunday's interview, which was intended to promote Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning," has now brought even more spotlight to his relationship with the 24-year-old.
According to TMZ, the University of North Carolina is reportedly "concerned" with Hudson's involvement. The former college cheerleader isn't employed by the university yet, but she is privy to information regarding the Tar Heels football team.
"There is a growing sense that this could become a problem," a source told TMZ.
Belichick will begin his first season as the head coach of the Tar Heels football team this upcoming season.
