"This is why Tush Push needs to be banned": Dave Portnoy torches Eagles for running 4-straight "brotherly shove" plays vs. Giants

Dave Portnoy is sick of the &quot;Tush Push&quot;/&quot;Brotherly Shove&quot;, the Philadelphia Eagles' version of the quarterback sneak that has become a source of controversy for how often referees miss false starts when it is used.On Thursday at the New York Giants, the defending Super Bowl champions ran the play four straight times to score a touchdown. Right guard Tyler Steen even managed to get away with a false start in one of themAfter the sequence, the Barstool Sports founder-owner was outspoken in his disgust:&quot;This is why tush push needs to be banned. Football is supposed to be entertainment. This ruins the game. No different than changing pass interference rules for more scoring. Nobody wants to watch this shit.&quot;That touchdown gave the Eagles a 17-13 lead, but Cam Skattebo responded with one of his own for a 20-17 lead before halftime.Dave Portnoy feuds with former NFL MVP Cam Newton over Big 10-SEC rivalryOutside of his NFL rants, especially when it comes to anything related to the New England Patriots, Dave Portnoy is an avid &quot;hater&quot; of anything that is not the Big 10 in general and Michigan in particular. During last Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff on Fox Sports, he delivered this bold message:&quot;It’s time for perception and reality to collide. There’s this view that the SEC is still king of college football. It’s just so false. Quite clearly, the three top teams — Ohio State, Oregon, and even Penn State — are so far above everybody in the SEC. And in the middle of the Big Ten, you’ve got Indiana, Michigan, Illinois.&quot;He also urged the playoff selection committee to end its bias:&quot;I’m sick of this perception from 10 years ago with the SEC. It’s dead. It’s time for people to wake up.&quot;That insult did not sit well with 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton, who won a title each at Florida and Auburn. He responded on his Hot Take segment on Wednesday:“Respectfully, a team like Michigan could not be the sixth-best team in the SEC, let alone the top team in the SEC. Vanderbilt would be a top-three team in the Big Ten. Mississippi State would be a top-five team in the Big Ten. Slow down, bro.”Portnoy would respond with this tweet: