David Bakhtiari claims Jalen Hurts has lost his step as Eagles QB struggles vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles lost their footing for the second week in a row now. After falling to the Denver Broncos at home in Week 5, they got run out of town on Thursday night against an even weaker New York Giants team.While this slump might be nothing more than a temporary slowdown, some fans and analysts are wondering about the impact of Kellen Moore's absence. Moore served as offensive coordinator during their Super Bowl run last season before taking the New Orleans Saints' head coaching job this season.Other people, like former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, specifically wonder about quarterback Hurts's ability. Bakhtiari posted on X on Thursday night that he questions the &quot;zip&quot; in Hurts's throws.&quot;Anyone feel like there's no 'zip' on Hurts throws,&quot; he wrote.Despite Bakhtiari's post, it's hard to argue against the quarterback's numbers. The last time he recorded a quarterback rating under 100 was back against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, a game that they still won. That game also marked the last time Hurts had a QBR under 100.While Hurts struggled game-wise against the Giants on Thursday, he still completed 72.7% of his passes, throwing for 283 yards, one touchdown and one interception, which was good enough for a 105.2 QBR.Jalen Hurts's &quot;zip&quot; isn't the Eagles' biggest problem on offenseWhile David Bakhtiari's tweet drew a lot of focus to Jalen Hurts, there's a bigger issue Philly has to deal with: Saquon Barkley.Barkley has been a shell of his former self from last season. In their quest for the Super Bowl, the running back rushed for more than 100 yards 13 times. He further crossed the 200-yard mark another two times.His numbers this season haven't been close to that. Six games in and Barkley hasn't crossed the 100-yard mark on the ground even once, while he's done it three times already last year in as many games.It's hard to make a case that the running back's dropoff isn't tied to Kellen Moore's departure, as Philly's run game coordinator from last season, Jeff Stoutland, is still in the position this year. Moore's departure is the only thing coaching-wise that could've directly impacted Barkley.However, the back still has the rest of the season to find his groove, and their next game against the Minnesota Vikings could provide him with a chance to score big.