  • David Beckham congratulates 'proud dad' Tom Brady after NFL legend's Patriots Hall of Fame enshrinement

David Beckham congratulates 'proud dad' Tom Brady after NFL legend's Patriots Hall of Fame enshrinement

By Shivam Damohe
Modified Jun 13, 2024 22:39 GMT
David Beckham, Tom Brady
David Beckham congratulates 'proud dad' Tom Brady

Tom Brady in the Hall of Fame. The words just flow, like it was meant to be, written in stone centuries ago, a prophecy fulfilled on June 13, 2024.

Across 23 seasons in the NFL, Brady redefined greatness time and again and scaled heights that mere mortals can only dare to dream of. On Wednesday, June 13, that greatness was on show as the New England Patriots honored Brady with a spot in their Hall of Fame.

Draped with a red jacket that looked picture-perfect on the retired quarterback, Brady stood alongside Robert Kraft as the franchise forever immortalized their saviour.

In front of a sold-out Gillette Stadium, Brady became the 35th of the Patriots Hall of Fame with the likes of Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, Peyton Manning, Malcolm Butler and Bill Belichick in attendance for the ceremony.

also-read-trending Trending

Brady was a proud dad too as his children Jack, Benjamin and Vivian looked on. In fact, his kids surprised him with a heartwarming video ahead of his induction.

Brady was quick to draw attention to that fact with an Instagram post after a long night at Gillette Stadium.

Soccer legend and Inter Miami FC co-owner David Beckham was among the many celebrities and athletes who congratulated the seven-time Super Bowl winner over his enshrinement.

David Beckham&#039;s message for Tom Brady
David Beckham's message for Tom Brady

Beckham wrote:

"Congrats man family is everything, what a moment to celebrate together proud dad x @ TomBrady."

Rapper Travis Scott added:

"The only 12 we acknowledge. TB4EVER."

Tom Brady spills on his plans with his kids before beginning broadcasting career

Tom Brady being Tom Brady, it was always likely that he would be involved with the NFL in some capacity despite calling time on a glorious career. As it turns out, we will be seeing a lot of the Patriots legend over the next few years owing to Fox.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to step into the broadcasting booth starting in 2024. The Cowboys-Browns game will be Brady's first in the booth this season.

But before the NFL season draws near, the 3x MVP plans to spend some time with his children.

Brady told E!:

"We have a little time on the West Coast. We're going to Europe tonight, we're going back to the Olympics later in the year, we're going to the Bahamas. So, we got a lot of fun things planned."

