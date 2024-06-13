Tom Brady reveals exciting plans with kids before making Fox debut

Tom Brady is beginning a new chapter of his life in 2024. He was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday. And the former football quarterback will now call games for Fox beginning in September.

But before that, he will spend a fun summer vacation with his children Jack, Ben and Vivian.

"We have a little time on the West Coast," he told E! "We're going to Europe tonight, we're going back to the Olympics later in the year, we're going to the Bahamas. So, we got a lot of fun things planned."

Brady mentioned his children during said induction:

"Your dad loves you more than anything in this world. Your smiles outshine the morning sun. And where I live now, that's a pretty brilliant sun. There's no greater joy than watching the three of you grow and teach me things on your way to becoming incredible young adults."

Tom Brady discusses his insights on parenting, how he keeps his kids grounded

People think on-field, Tom Brady is a hypercompetitive quarterback who wants to win, be it a preseason game or the Super Bowl itself. But off the field, he comes across as a very mellow man who loves fatherhood as much as he did football.

Speaking to Us Weekly's Christina Garibaldi on Thursday, he shared his insights on his development as a parent:

"It's just (a) transition in the relationship from caretaker to more lessons about what's going on in life and the things (that) are going through and watching them mature."

He also shared his strategy for keeping his kids grounded as they grow up:

"I think giving a perspective all the time is really important. They're kids ... so they're going through their own set of unique experiences. And just try to give them the right perspective on the things that you've experienced, and that you can correlate to your life.

"And then you make sure they're very grateful for all the things that do come into their life. Make sure they're well-mannered, appreciative of the opportunities they have."

Brady co-raises Ben and Vivian with their mother and his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. Jack, meanwhile, is the product of his past relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

