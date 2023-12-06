Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was evaluated for concussion after receiving a hit from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks during their Week 13 contest. He headed to the blue medical tent before jogging to the locker room.

However, he returned and threw a touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith. But while Hurts looked well in that drive, former NFL quarterback David Carr believes letting Marcus Mariota play is best for the Eagles' ultimate goal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

David Carr argues for Marcus Mariota starting on Jalen Hurts' behalf

Days after the San Francisco 49ers' 42-19 demolition of the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, David Carr said during his appearance on "NFL Total Access":

"I think that when you look at this team, you have to have a serious conversation if you're Philly. And you have to really say, is it better for us to play Marcus Mariota right now and let Jalen get really healthy?

"Because I would argue that it does not matter if they're the number one seed. Because if the 49ers come into Philly again, they do not care. Raining in Philly? Doesn't matter.”

Expand Tweet

That take from the 11-year NFL veteran had a football fan commenting:

"CTE on display here"

Expand Tweet

Another X/Twitter user mentioned:

"He’s as bad as an analyst as his brother is QB"

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to David Carr's take on letting Marcus Mariota play while letting Jalen Hurts heal:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

David Carr is the older brother of New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr. He played for four NFL teams, even if he was the top overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. He won Super Bowl XLVI as Eli Manning's backup with the New York Giants. He also suited up for the 49ers, the Carolina Panthers, and the Houston Texans.

Can the Eagles afford to let Jalen Hurts rest?

The older Carr made a fair point in having Mariota take over while Jalen Hurts recovers. While he returned to the field in that Week 13 contest, he's still under evaluation for a concussion. Players under the protocol must clear a five-phase process before being allowed to return.

But aside from the concussion, Jalen Hurts also had a bone bruise on his knee earlier this season. That injury forced him to wear a knee brace for several weeks. Getting some rest will help him regain full strength as they gear up for the playoffs.

However, their playoff seeding is still not guaranteed, even if they are currently the NFC's number-one team. The Dallas Cowboys are one game behind in the NFC East and will have a Week 14 showdown at AT&T Stadium.

Losing that game could drop them to number five, losing a potential Wild Card bye and home-field advantage. Therefore, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni must thoroughly weigh the decision of giving Hurts a breather if Mariota will take over.