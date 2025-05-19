Days after Angel Reece-Caitlin Clark controversy, Tom Brady's ex-teammate makes feelings known on "race" component in WNBA

After Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark clashed on the court, there was a renewed interest in how to perceive their rivalry, and LeSean McCoy weighed in on it. The former Super Bowl-winner, who won playing with both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, said that both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have fair claims to have made the WNBA popular. He noted,

“I think Caitlin might look at it like... 'I don't think we on the same class. I don't want to be compared with her', right? Because she never, ever gives Angel any credit or any light… And then maybe Angel might feel somewhere like, ‘Yo man, like y'all, y'all all want to talk about her elevating the game of women's basketball, and I have a lot to do with it.’"

Shady McCoy then went on to see that Angel Reese is right in saying that her contribution to making the WNBA popular is correct, even if there might be a debate about whether she is as good as Cailtin Clark or not. And the former footballer believes it comes down to race, commenting,

"And she's (Reese) right, regardless of who's better. I want to touch back on something else, right? Because you guys like talk about the race component, but it's needed in sports. Let me tell you why. When you look at women's basketball, right? Would you say that kind of race component helped elevate the game, or these women's track games? It's the race component, right?"

LeSean McCoy says Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's different 'races' adds to the WNBA rivalry

LeSean McCoy said that Caitlin Clark, as a white woman, is taking over the league with her play. Angel Reese, a black superstar, is bringing her own attitude to the sport. According to him, it elevates the profile of the game. He continued,

"You got a white girl from Iowa, right? She's doing all type of stuff. She beat all the black girls. She's this, that, and then you got on other side, Angel Reese, right? The way she might carry herself, the way she plays... It took a elite black girl, an elite white girl, to elevate the game, right?"

That partisanship, according to the former Super Bowl winner, is what clicks on social media and gets people engaged. He concluded,

"And now it separates. I'm rocking with Angel. I'm walking with Caitlin. And then now on social media, you got these people clashing to watch it. So when it's a little foul, now everybody's engaged, man, you see what happened..."

The rivalry looks set to stay, though both will hope they can elevate their game consistently to win the big prizes.

