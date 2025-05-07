Days after Donald Trump's announcement, Commanders GM vows to break NFL draft attendance record in 2027

Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters has come forward with a bold claim. On Monday, POTUS Donald Trump announced that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held in Washington, D.C, with the National Mall finalized as the venue. The last time the event was held at this location was in 1941, so it will be the second time in NFL history that the draft will take place in Washington, D.C.
On Tuesday, the Commanders GM, on the Pat McAfee Show, discussed the 2027 draft and its location. McAfee talked about how the previous drafts were "packed" with a lot of fans attending the event and that he expects the same to happen during next year's draft in Pittsburgh.
Peters said that they will break whatever record is set when it comes to draft attendance.
"Whatever the attendance record is for the NFL Draft, we're gonna break it," Peters said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
As per reports, over 600,000 fans attended this year's NFL draft in Green Bay. It was the second-largest attendance for the event, with the first being the 2024 draft in Detroit (775,000 fans).
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that they are looking forward to bringing back the draft to Washington, D.C, in partnership with the Commanders.
"The NFL Draft has become a marquee event, uniting fans across the country and around the world," Goodell said. "We are excited to bring the 2027 NFL draft to Washington, D.C., a city rich in history and national pride.
"With the support of President Trump, the Commanders, Events DC and Mayor Bowser we're looking forward to delivering an unforgettable experience as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars."
Josh Harris and his group bought the franchise from the Snyder family in 2023. Last season, they created history by making it to their first playoffs since 2020. Unfortunately, the Commanders' quest for a Lombardi Trophy ended against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
Commanders owner Josh Harris expresses gratitude to Donald Trump for naming Washington as the location for the 2027 NFL draft
Josh Harris was a part of the event held at the White House, where the location of the 2027 NFL draft was announced. In his speech, he expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump while talking about having a fruitful future.
"What a great way to celebrate the United States of America, the NFL and the Washington Commanders. President Trump ... you are the ultimate Commander. ... We appreciate you and thank you for everything you have done and look forward to the future."
Under Josh Harris' leadership, the franchise also finalized a deal to return to their historic RFK Stadium site, with a new one projected to be built by 2030.
Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?