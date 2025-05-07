Days after Donald Trump's announcement, Commanders GM vows to break NFL draft attendance record in 2027

Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters has come forward with a bold claim. On Monday, POTUS Donald Trump announced that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held in Washington, D.C, with the National Mall finalized as the venue. The last time the event was held at this location was in 1941, so it will be the second time in NFL history that the draft will take place in Washington, D.C.

Ad

On Tuesday, the Commanders GM, on the Pat McAfee Show, discussed the 2027 draft and its location. McAfee talked about how the previous drafts were "packed" with a lot of fans attending the event and that he expects the same to happen during next year's draft in Pittsburgh.

Peters said that they will break whatever record is set when it comes to draft attendance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Whatever the attendance record is for the NFL Draft, we're gonna break it," Peters said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per reports, over 600,000 fans attended this year's NFL draft in Green Bay. It was the second-largest attendance for the event, with the first being the 2024 draft in Detroit (775,000 fans).

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that they are looking forward to bringing back the draft to Washington, D.C, in partnership with the Commanders.

"The NFL Draft has become a marquee event, uniting fans across the country and around the world," Goodell said. "We are excited to bring the 2027 NFL draft to Washington, D.C., a city rich in history and national pride.

Ad

"With the support of President Trump, the Commanders, Events DC and Mayor Bowser we're looking forward to delivering an unforgettable experience as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars."

Josh Harris and his group bought the franchise from the Snyder family in 2023. Last season, they created history by making it to their first playoffs since 2020. Unfortunately, the Commanders' quest for a Lombardi Trophy ended against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

Ad

Commanders owner Josh Harris expresses gratitude to Donald Trump for naming Washington as the location for the 2027 NFL draft

Josh Harris was a part of the event held at the White House, where the location of the 2027 NFL draft was announced. In his speech, he expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump while talking about having a fruitful future.

Ad

"What a great way to celebrate the United States of America, the NFL and the Washington Commanders. President Trump ... you are the ultimate Commander. ... We appreciate you and thank you for everything you have done and look forward to the future."

Expand Tweet

Under Josh Harris' leadership, the franchise also finalized a deal to return to their historic RFK Stadium site, with a new one projected to be built by 2030.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?