Days after Jalen Ramsey purchased house in Dallas, NFL Insider throws cold water on rumors linking Dolphins CB to Cowboys

Jalen Ramsey is still one of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League at the age of 30 years old. Furthermore, he is looking to leave the Miami Dolphins this offseason, something that opens the door to Ramsey joining any team in the league.

Most recently, Ramsey was rumored to have purchased a house in the Dallas area, something that had people speculating that he was going to be joining the Cowboys franchise.

However, on Tuesday, NFL analyst Bryan Broaddus made clear that he was not convinced that Ramsey was heading to 'America's Team' this offseason.

"Talking to people over there, it just doesn't seem to be any legs on it right now. We will see what happens if, in fact, Ramsey becomes a June 1 [release]. The problem with that is, if he becomes a June 1 [release], now there is going to be competition for the player." Broaddus stated.

Ramsey is one of the most accomplished defensive players in the entire league and is a Super Bowl Champion, a three time First Team All Pro, and a seven time Pro Bowler. In 2024, he finished the campaign with 60 total tackles, 39 solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions for the Dolphins.

Can Jalen Ramsey help the Cowboys if he signs with the team?

Although it remains unclear whether Ramsey will join the Cowboys this offseason, he would unquestionably still make a positive impact and help the team moving forward if he did.

Ramsey is still performing at a high level despite entering the latter stages of his career and is also a great veteran presence to have in the locker room. Should the Cowboys sign him or trade for him, Ramsey would not only be able to help the team in 2025, but he could also mentor the next group of defensive players in the Dallas organization.

The Dallas defense averaged 27.5 points against per game in 2024, something that ranked No. 31 in the entire National Football League and something that would likely improve should Ramsey join the team this offseason.

