Days after reports of Shedeur Sanders taking 4th reps, Tom Brady's ex-teammate gives blunt assessment on Browns QB

Shedeur Sanders landed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2025 NFL Draft, but not in the same way many predicted. Most believed that he would be a first-round pick, potentially with the Browns, but he shockingly fell all the way to the fifth round. He was also the second quarterback to be selected by Cleveland, creating a challenging situation for his rookie outlook.

He will reportedly enter Browns OTA's as the fourth quarterback on their depth chart, including being behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Former quarterback Drew Bledsoe, also a former teammate of Tom Brady, recently appeared on an episode of The Herd to discuss Sanders' outlook.

Bledsoe said:

"I thought he was a first-round talent. I don't know the guy, but it's still a mystery to me why he fell as far as he did. When I watch him, he's accurate, he throws with anticipation. The ones that are successful, you can almost see the future, you have to be able to anticipate, you have to throw guys open. If you wait to see a guy open, and especially as you rise to the NFL level, then you're behind and you're just not going to be successful. Shedeur seems to be able to anicipate well."

Bledsoe continued:

"It's not just the durability piece, but it's the mental toughness. Knowing that you're going to get hit the next play, but still standing in there and delivering the ball, and doing that over and over again. That's a hard thing to learn, and I don't know that you can learn it, and Shedeur seems to have that ability to take his hits and keep battling."

Drew Bledsoe expressed his confidence that he believes Shedeur Sanders will be successful in the NFL based upon how he played during his college football career. This may turn out to be true eventually, but for now, he appears to have a long road ahead of him just to earn playing time for the Browns.

Shedeur Sanders buried on Browns depth chart

Shedeur Sanders

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently reported what she found to be Cleveland's plans for their quarterback position entering OTA's. She expects Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel to work with their first-team offense, while Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders split reps for the second unit.

Accroding to this report, Sanders will open the offseason as the fourth quarterback on the Browns' roster. This suggests that he will need to be extremely impressive if he wants to earn playing at some point during his rookie year in the 2025 NFL season.

