Days after Stefon Diggs' boat video, $54,000,000 Patriots star turns heads partying on jet skis amid OTAs

Days after Stefon Diggs was spotted partying on a yacht with Cardi B and a group of women, with what looked like a pink powder-filled bag, another Patriots star, Carlton Davis, is grabbing attention for his beachside antics.

The $54 million cornerback was seen enjoying himself on jet skis while the rest of the squad grinded through OTAs.

Diggs, who recently made his relationship with Cardi B official, was at the center of controversy after the Memorial Day weekend boat bash went viral. The footage caught him in a questionable moment, and coach Mike Vrabel didn’t shy away from addressing it on Wednesday:

"Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field, and we're hoping that with our time here on the field today, and when you don't have a script and we're on the call periods, that we're making great decisions."

"Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I," Vrabel added.

The Patriots inked Diggs to a $69 million deal this offseason, but he’s still recovering from a torn ACL.

NFL analyst predicts problems for Stefon Diggs after yacht party incident

The four-time Pro Bowl receiver was caught on video at a yacht party with rapper Cardi B. While fans were first buzzing about the celebrity cameo, all eyes have now shifted to a mysterious pink powder Diggs was seen holding.

NFL insider Albert Breer announced his thoughts on “98.5 The Sports Hub” yesterday. He warned the incident could derail Diggs’ time with the Patriots before it starts.

“I think it’s going to be hard for anybody," Breer said. "The league is going to look into this, and they’re going to hit a dead end cause they’re not going to be able to prove what was in the bag. So then, it’s up to the team to make a decision."

Diggs signed a $69 million deal with $25 million guaranteed in March. But it could be game over if Mike Vrabel didn’t like Diggs’ explanation for the incident. Breer hinted that Diggs may have been held out of practice while the team determines its next move.

