DC Defenders XFL Stadium: How long was beer snake at Audi Field? All details about special moment created by fans

The return of the XFL this season has fans excited, especially the fans of the DC Defenders. While the current excitement wasn't exactly about what was happening on the field, fans still had some fun in the stands at Audi Field with a beer snake.

For those who aren't familiar with beer snakes, it's when fans take their empty beer cups and stack them, creating a 'snake' throughout the stands. It was a nearly common occurrence during MLB games and the Defenders' fans clearly wanted to take part. The sold-out crowd of over 18,000 fans created a beer snake that stretched over 30 rows, or 60 feet of stands.

The XFL's DC Defenders have a sold-out crowd of 18,684 fans at Audi Field today. Their current beer snake: Consists of roughly 1,440 beers, stretches 30 rows and 60 feet, costs about $17,280 at $12 per cup

For those wondering, that is about 1,440 beers that were consumed in order to make the epic beer snake. The snake cost $17,280 at $12 per beer. As the XFL begins to wind down in regular season play, it appears that fans are still going strong with their celebrations.

What was the controversy surrounding the DC Defenders' beer snake?

Not only was this weekend's display of the beer snake at Audi Field impressive for its size, but it almost didn't happen. The DC Defenders had originally banned the beer snake after some fans' actions. While some were building the beer snake in the opening night game, others were throwing cups and lemons onto the field toward the players, making for unsafe conditions.

As fans expressed their displeasure with the new rule, the team decided to create a 'code of conduct' that allowed the beer snake to return. The team set a rule that a beer snake could only be assembled in two specific sections.

Cups used to create the snake need to be empty before they are stacked. The cups had to stay off the field and once the beer was consumed, it needed to be immediately placed in the stack.

The beer snake code of conduct also requested that all of the cups used to create the snake be disposed of properly after the game. The DC Defenders also asked their fans to drink responsibly while they were participating in the creation of the beer snake. Clearly, fans have been following the rules as the beer snake still exists at Audi Field.

